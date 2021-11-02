DVIDS – News – Marina ‘builds bridges’ with international supply officers





Weapon Systems Support NAVSUP hosted 16 military officers from 12 partner countries as part of the International Naval Supply Corps School Officers Course, October 26-27, at the Philadelphia Naval Support Activity.

The International Officer Supply Course helps international supply officers learn the culture of the United States and share best practices for conducting military logistics in a complex global environment. The course is modeled on the training provided to U.S. defense personnel working in the supply and maintenance communities. It was created to acquaint students with the organizational structure of the U.S. government, the U.S. Navy, the Naval Supply Systems Command, the Defense Logistics Agency, and their relationship to the foreign military sales process.

Adm. Ken Epps, commander of NAVSUP WSS, spoke to students about the importance of the classroom and the visit to NAVSUP WSS.

This class enables you to use your nations’ relationship with the United States as our allies, partners, and friends, Epps said. As military officers in the world of supply and support, we need to learn about each other and work together to strengthen and expand our relationship.

Case experts from across the command briefed students and discussed a number of topics, including: Foreign Military Sales Operations and Transportation, Engineering, Contracting, Performance-Based Logistics, Reporting Discrepancies and Deficiencies, Improved Goods Tracking System , Repair of the WebRoR Repairable Management System, and a summary of the country program teams within the Military Foreign Sales.

A Foreign Security Assistance Representative from Canada, Warranty Officer Stephan Clark, also shared his experiences working within the US Navy at NAVSUP WSS, which currently hosts 44 SAFRs from 20 countries. SAFRs work side by side with NAVSUP WSS employees and play an integral role in supporting Foreign Military Sales programs.

They were here to build bridges, Clark said. Through our working relationships, we can find collaborative solutions to everyone’s challenges instead of solving problems separately.

The visit to Philadelphia is part of a three-week tour that begins at the Naval Supply Corps School in Newport, Rhode Island, with trips to various military bases and cultural sites in and around Philadelphia; Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; Norfolk, Virginia; and Washington, DC The tour was preceded by six weeks of mostly classroom-based lessons in Newport.

NAVSUP WSS is one of 11 commands under the command, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse workforce worldwide of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP’s mission is to provide quality supplies, services, and support for the Navy and Common Warriors. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsupwss and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom. Date of receipt: 27.10.2021 Posting Date: 11.01.2021 17:33 Story ID: 408473 Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA Web Images: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN



This work, The Navy ‘builds bridges’ with international supply officers, nga Matthew Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dvidshub.net/news/408473/navy-builds-bridges-with-international-supply-officers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

