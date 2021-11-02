Tampas Primo Water relocates its global headquarters to Midtown Tampa

Another of Tampa Bays’s largest public companies is rooting in Midtown Tampa.

Primo Water, a water distribution and refilling company that had revenues of nearly $ 2 billion in 2020, is moving its global headquarters from a 15,000-square-foot office on Boy Scout Boulevard to the new Midtown West office building, with $ 500 million development.

The company will lease 44,000 square feet on the top two floors of the eight-story, 152,000-square-foot building, property managers in Midtown West, Highwoods Properties, said in a statement. About 125 from the company, about 8,900 global employees will work in the Tampa office.

Just last month, another billion-dollar corporation Tampa, the personnel and professional services firm Kforce, announced it was moving its headquarters from Ybor City to Midtown West.

At Highwoods we understand that today’s workplace works at its best when backed by a convenience-rich environment and nothing illustrates a full-service and dynamic office experience better than Midtown West, Dan Woodward, Highwoods senior vice president and Tampa market leader. said in a statement. The vibrant mix of mid-town uses within a walkable urban fabric creates a talent magnet for customers that offers their employees numerous opportunities to create, collaborate and innovate, and were excited to welcome a prominent company like Primo si client.

It is the second largest office rental announced in Midtown in less than a week. Architecture firm Gresham Smith announced last week that it was moving its Tampa office from Harbor Island to 18,000 square feet in The Loft in Midtown Tampa.

In an interview last week, Nick Haines, CEO of Midtown Developers, Bromley Companies, said many national and international corporations were in talks to relocate their offices to one of the new development buildings, which are surrounded by the residence and attractions like a REI and a. Whole foods.

We just have a fantastic momentum, Haines said.

Local companies such as Kforce and Primo Water moving to Midtown was particularly fun.

They know the market, they know where their employees live, they know every street in this market, Haines said. So for them to choose Midtown is a testament to what they were offering.

Primo Water started life as Cott Corp., a nearly century-old company that focused more on the production, bottling and distribution of carbonated beverages and later coffee and tea. After selling most of its carbonated beverage business, it bought North Carolina Primo Water in 2020, changed its name, and focused its business focus on water dispensers, from those in offices to personal home appliances.

