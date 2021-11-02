Zac Goldsmith hails unprecedented Cop26 deal to save world forests | Cop26

Conserving the world’s forests will be one of the key achievements of the Cop26 climate summit, said UK Environment Minister Zac Goldsmith, with some of the largest forested nations and consumers of forest products signing an unprecedented agreement. storage.

On Tuesday, more than 100 world leaders will work to stop and reverse deforestation and land degradation by 2030, backed by nearly 14 billion public and private funds. Leading producers and consumers of deforestation-related goods, including Indonesia, China, Brazil and the US, have put their name in the deal, which aims to limit the second largest source of greenhouse gas emissions.

Lord Goldsmith told the Guardian: This is a truly unprecedented package. People will be able to justify hope [that the worlds forests can be saved]. This puts us on the path to recovery and renewal.

He said it had not been easy to convince many of the countries involved to join, as the agreement requires not only a commitment to stop deforestation that has never been achieved before, despite numerous failed attempts to provide forest countries with funds to replace the money they would have earned from the use of forested land, but also in reforming aspects of commodity markets, so that buyers can not escape the import of goods produced from the land deforested.

The different parts of the package are mutually reinforcing, Goldsmith said. We are sending a very serious signal to the markets, we have a good mortgage from buyers. The market has been blind to the value of the environment [current economic] incentives for deforestation are 40 times greater than incentives to maintain healthy forests, so changing this is difficult.

The countries link includes China and Brazil, as well as smaller developing countries, and some large buyers of forest products that will clear their supply chains.

There are some surprising places out there, and that’s a pretty good promise, said the Conservative colleague, though he declined to name any states. We have managed to convince some of the most intricate customers to get on board.

Goldsmith, the son of the late billionaire financier Sir James Goldsmith, has long been a prominent environmentalist, a former owner of Ecologist magazine and an activist and philanthropist for conservation projects. His political career as an MP, which included a campaign against Labor leader Sadiq Khan to be mayor of London, which was marred by allegations of Islamophobia, ended in defeat in the 2019 election. arguably, by Boris Johnson. He was accused by Johnson, an old friend and old Etonian friend, of what he said was a personal passion to protect nature and fight the loss of species and habitats.

Putting nature at heart [of the Cop] has been my obsession. It is crazy that nature has always been more or less forgotten [in climate negotiations], said Goldsmith.

Lord Goldsmith said it had not been easy to convince many of the countries involved to commit to the deal. Photo: Paul Ellis / PA

The difficulty of reaching the broadest agreement hoped for at Cop26, of drastic reductions in greenhouse gas emissions in line with scientific advice, was evident on the first day of the summit, when more than 120 world leaders gathered in Glasgow. Antnio Guterres, the UN secretary-general, gave a bleak outlook for the prospects. Recent announcements of climate action may give the impression that we are on the right track to turn things around, he said. This is an illusion.

In this context, having a side deal on bagging forestry is a big boost for the UK as a host. However, some countries and analysts told the Guardian that the deal, while significant, was flawed and lacking in some key respects, with very little cash to help poor countries preserve their forests and very little emphasis on reducing demand for goods such as soy, palm oil and beef that promote deforestation in the first place.

John Sauven, CEO of Greenpeace, said: “Everyone wants to see zero deforestation, not least indigenous peoples, whose homes and livelihoods are in danger. But without facing the drivers of destruction, it is like whistling in the wind to think that only money will work. Livestock and soy for animal feed are wiping out the Amazon and savannas of Brazil. The meat industry, like its fossil fuel counterpart, must end.

He added: Every climate scientist says we should eat less meat. We will not save the forests until politicians stop ignoring that message.

Indigenous leaders, who have been shown to be the best guardians of the natural world by some studies, have also said they have not been consulted about the statement, adding that many leaders who have made this commitment have had a history of breaking defense promises. of indigenous rights.

Goldsmith said the deal would benefit forest dwellers. Indigenous people have always been seen as the second level [at Cops]They have never been given this support before, he said. I think that for them this support will be a turning point in this Police.

He added: When you put it all together, it’s a powerful package, trying to bring together as many large countries as possible to end deforestation. But nothing is worthwhile if they do not support this with policies. It will be our task to make this a reality.