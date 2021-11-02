AFM 2021 Speaker Line More Global, Diverse – The Hollywood Reporter





The streets of the Lowes Hotel will once again be empty of movie executives this year, but the best and best of the indie film industry will continue to flock to virtual AFM. The five-day line of speakers and sessions presented for AFM 2021, which runs from November 1 to 5, includes leading independent business veterans, including XYZ partner Nick Spicer, participant leader Liesl Copland, and Film President Millennium, Jeffrey Greenstein and Senior Film Sales Chief Cassian Elwes. In total, AFM 2021 will feature around 150 speakers in keynote speeches and panels covering everything from pitching projects to the development of the broadcasting market in Asia, to how to use non-interchangeable argument (NFT) technology to fund and distribute indie films. The global push to increase diversity and representation is a theme that runs through most of this year’s program, with panels on equality and inclusion in film, the market for transgender projects made by transgender talent, and a safe discussion about it. gone viral over the apparent conflict in an international film market that fiercely consumes black culture but still refuses to fund black stories. In a similar vein, one of Monday’s keynote sessions, on black directors at the crossroads towards success, will bring together Bron Media Corp. CMO (and Queen & Slim executive producer) Cassandra Butcher, EVP Participant Anikah McLaren, an executive producer on Judas and the Black Messiah, and Samantha Racanelli, SVP of film development and production on Endeavor Content, which has replicated projects such as the 2018 Boots Riley hit, Sorry to Bother You, with African-American film Critics Association co-founder Gil L. Robertson IV to discuss how to best design a way forward for funding and disseminating Black stories. This year’s AFM speaker connection is the most cosmopolitan in market history, reflecting how global the independent industry has become. (The completely online format of 2021 has also helped, making it easier to connect with executives worldwide via Zoom). Two panels to look out for anyone interested in developments in the fast-growing African and Latin markets are Thursday’s panel at SPLATAM (which is Spanish and Latin American) and Friday’s roundtable on the success of film exports. of blacks from Africa. “Organizing online sessions gives us a great opportunity to bring different voices from all backgrounds and areas of the world who may not always travel to Santa Monica, and also to schedule more sessions than is possible during the event in person. , “says AFM. managing director Jonathan Wolf. “So we are taking advantage of it with live speakers from all over the world, including France, New Zealand, South Africa, the UK and many other countries. We have also established excellent relationships with many leading organizations such as NAACP and NALIP and are pleased to work with them to bring important voices and topics to our audience. ” All key AFM speeches and panel discussions will be available on request a few hours after they are broadcast live. For the full list of sessions, go to AFM website.

