International travel is back on paper. Here’s what to think about before booking that ticket – Hack

Remove the dust from those passports and be coveted: Australia finally reopened its borders after almost 600 days.

Fully vaccinated Australians and permanent residents can now leave the country freely to reunite with their loved ones, attend birthdays, weddings and funerals, or just have a party (as novel) as possible – but there are still a host of risks and trips will seem small. different.

What are the new rules?

Before boarding that aircraft, you will need to provide proof that you have received both vaccines that the Therapeutic Goods Administration has either approved (Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) or has recognized (Sinovac, China). and Covishield of India). And the second dose must have occurred at least seven days before the trip.

Some countries and airlines require a negative COVID-19 PCR test at check-in in order to leave Australia. This is different from the standard free test we received throughout the pandemic. These can cost between $ 150-170 and are done in private clinics.

Upon return to Australia, everyone must have a negative PCR test within 72 hours of departure. If your flight is delayed more than 72 hours, a negative PCR test is still valid. But if your flight is rescheduled or canceled, you will need to get a new one.

If you are in New South Wales, Victoria or ACT, you will not need to take out any quarantine upon your return. But other states are being more cautious and still require quarantine at home or in the hotel for up to two weeks.

Unvaccinated persons will have to wait until December 1 to avoid the need for a travel exemption. It will also be quite inconvenient to return to Australia as you will be subject to passenger restrictions and a 14 day hotel quarantine.

So where can I go?

Aussians can now travel without quarantine to the UK, US, Canada, Italy, Greece, Germany and South Africa.

From next week Singapore will also be on that list – and should grow over the coming weeks and months.

You also have to follow the rules of every place you go and the airline you are flying with, which are not always easy to find, said Dominic Michaelis, who is a travel agent in Sydney.

“Once you can fly to Thailand and leave the other side of Asia and make your way the way you want across countries, we will definitely see many more restrictive processes around how you can move between countries,” he said. .

Dominic said he has seen a massive rise in questions because people are desperate to travel, but also somewhat confused by all the rules.

“It is extremely difficult to find information, but also to believe that it is a current source of information to be used at the time of travel, and not just something that is reported.”

Dominic said the biggest things to keep in mind when booking are the costs of PCR tests, extra time at airports and masks on flights.

The good news is that many countries want to see tourists come back, there are some really sweet offers.

“Where the agreements will be found are the countries that rely on tourism, so we were talking about Singapore, Thailand,” Dominic said.

Travel writer Ben Groundwater said that while dual-vaccinated teens may not be so worried about really getting COVID19, it’s worth considering how difficult it can be to get home.

“You can not go back to Australia unless it is negative with a PCR test, people here will have problems,” he told Hack.

“Say you’re tested positive trying to get back to Australia which means you can not leave anymore, so you have to stay in that country wherever you are, you have to take care of your accommodation, you have to re-book flights “You have to pay for everything until you are tested negative or proven to be cured of the virus.”

What should I take with me?

You still need your passport, the usual visa for the country you are visiting, a negative PCR test and the international vaccination certificate. Here’s how to download yours.

Travel insurance is a bit more complicated.

Erin Turner, campaign manager at Choice Customer Group said that if you are looking to book a trip, you need to know if your insurance would cover you if you take COVID and need overseas treatment.

“Get in touch with the insurer and ask directly – ‘Does this policy cover me for anything related to COVID?'” She said.

Australian citizens can now leave the country without seeking a travel exemption.

Erin also recommended asking questions like what would happen to your flights and accommodation if you got stuck in a jam and had to change things.

“What is the cancellation process? What do you get back? If there is anything? Will they give you a loan or a coupon?”

“Unfortunately, there are no uniform laws covering consumer rights in this scenario.”

What about quarantine once I get back?

As exciting as the prospect of traveling again is – not every Aussie can benefit.

Our borders are open, but governments of states and territories still differ in their quarantine rules.

Fully naked Ausians returning to NSW, Victoria and ACT do not need to be quarantined in hotels or at home.

If you arrive directly from abroad in one of the other states, you will need to make the hotel mandatory quarantine. Tasmania will open its borders on December 15 and South Australia will start easing restrictions from November 23.

To avoid hotel quarantine, you may need to make some strategic reservations: if you live in Queensland, for example, you can book your flight home from Australia to Sydney or Melbourne, then spend two weeks in a from those states (staying wherever you want, not in hotel quarantine) before entering Queensland.

Queensland’s said it will not open international trips without quarantine until it reaches 90 percent fully vaccinated. The Northern Territory has a home quarantine plan starting Nov. 23.

Western Australia does not yet have a reopening plan and will not allow anyone from NSW or Victoria to enter the state without exception, two vaccines and 14 days quarantine.