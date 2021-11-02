Additional Covid Testing Center to Open in East Christchurch Following Positive Sewage Sample

More than 10,000 Covid-19 tests have been processed in Canterbury since the case cases appeared in the community last Thursday. (Photo of the file)

An additional Covid-19 testing center will open in East Christchurch in two days as health officials work to explain a positive sample of sewage from that area.

The Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday that there were no new cases of Covid-19 in the city.

But questions remain about the cause of the Covid-positive wastewater result detected in a sample taken from the eastern suburbs. The result was gathered on Friday.

Chief Health Officer Dr Ashley Bloomfield said Monday that the result was likely caused by someone who has recently left isolated isolation and quarantine, but this has not yet been conclusively confirmed.

Later that day, a Health Ministry spokesman said wastewater testing was considered a signal of possible cases.

No updates on the sewage test in East Christchurch were given in the ministry’s public statement on Tuesday, except that it says the results from the additional samples are expected Wednesday.

Following the wastewater discovery, a testing center for Covid-19 will open in eastern Christchurch at the New Brighton Club.

It will be open on Wednesdays and Thursdays this week, between 10am and 4pm, and will offer tests by car or on foot.

This offers another convenient testing option for those in the eastern suburbs of Christchurchs, following the discovery of sewage on that side of town, said Canterbury County Health Boards Emergency Coordination Center controller Tracey Maisey.

We want to make this as easy as possible.

Maisey said it was important that any Cantabrian with Covid-19 symptoms do a test, no matter how mild.

It is possible that the sewage result was caused by a person who had Covid-19 in recent weeks or someone who is currently infectious. The result does not indicate which scenario is most likely.

It also does not indicate how many people have or have had Covid-19.

Meanwhile, health officials are continuing to look into whether the person who tested positive for Covid-19 in Tonga after flying there from Christchurch on Wednesday is indeed a historic case.

CHRIS SKELTON / Stuff Queues at a Covid-19 testing station on Orchard Rd, near Christchurch Airport, stretched about a mile last Thursday morning following news of two new community cases in the city.

Four occasional New Zealand-based household contacts have been found to be negative.

The person, who is fully vaccinated, is understood to be a young missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who arrived in New Zealand from South Africa in early September.

They completed a stay at an Auckland MIQ facility before traveling to Christchurch.

Their next flight from Christchurch to Tonga was a repatriation flight.

Experts have previously said both a positive sewage test and the unexplained origin of the Tonga case could be a sign of undetected transmission to the community, but health officials do not think this is possible and say the risk to the public from both cases is low.

Christchurch has not had a new case in the Covid-19 community since Friday. A case reported Saturday has been reclassified as a historical infection. There are currently only four city-related community cases.

More than 10,000 Covid-19 tests have been processed in Canterbury since the first two community cases were confirmed Thursday.

There were 4345 vaccines against Covid-19 in Canterbury on Monday, 1170 first doses, 3160 second doses and 15 third doses for people with compromised immunity.

By the end of Monday, 91.4 per cent of the eligible population living in the CDHB area had received the first dose while 74.5 per cent had been fully vaccinated.

About 78,000 people still need to perform a second stroke for the region’s population to become 90 percent fully immunized.