The Alberta government announces plan for more affordable housing





The waiting lists are long. More than 24,000 Albertans are waiting to enter affordable housing. There are already more than 57,000 people living in a unit. To address this, the Alberta government has announced plans to reduce reception Monday. The goal is to increase capacity by 40 percent to serve a total of 82,000 households. Read more: 35,500 low-income families in Alberta are expected to benefit from the 10-year rent subsidy program Minister for the Elderly and Housing Josephine Pon said the 10-year strategy is based on what they heard from the Affordable Housing Review Panel. “Albertans deserve a housing system that is flexible, equitable, inclusive and sustainable. The Strongest Foundations strategy focuses on partnerships and innovation to meet the diverse and unique housing needs of Albertans across the province now and in the future. Having a safe and secure place to call home will create new opportunities for Albertans, Pon said. The story goes down the ad The average government-owned house is 35 years old and costly to maintain. The province is looking to sell some homes. “We are already working on a framework to govern our partnership with the private and non-profit sectors in a plan to manage government assets for affordable housing,” Pon said. Read more: Fundraising brings in $ 100,000 for affordable housing in southern Alberta When homes are sold, the unit buyer can use it for what he sees fit. The province said it will sell only a handful of units that are unused and have been cheap and using taxpayer dollars to maintain the unit. This is raising concerns that it could be a step towards privatization. “I think it’s a bad bill for Albertans and we don’t have to sell affordable housing. We have to build more and own it,” said Lori Sigurdson, a senior NDP and housing critic. “They are taking responsibility for themselves and selling assets that they actually need to support and invest in.” Pon said this is not the direction they are going. “I know some people may say that we are taking a step towards privatization. “Let me be clear, this is not true,” Pon said. The story goes down the ad “We are focused on partnership. Government investment alone cannot meet the growing need and demand in Alberta. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8342185/alberta-affordable-housing/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos