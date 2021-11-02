(PHOTO) The International Community School celebrates United Nations Day – Decaturish

Connect with us

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Greater Decatur, GA – On Friday, October 29, the International Community School, located in the Medlock Park neighborhood of Grand Decatur, marked United Nations Day and celebrated more than 400 of its students representing over 25 nationalities during a community celebration featuring a Parade of Nations, song and dance. performances and an international potluck. This is 19th year ICS has organized this event.

The KIPP Atlanta Collegiate School Sounds of Royalty Marshing Band conducts the United Nations Parade during the 19th annual United Nations Day celebration at the International Community Schools in Medlock Park on Friday, October 29th. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Students and staff participate in the Parade of Nations during the celebration of the 19th annual United Nations Day at the International Community Schools in Medlock Park on Friday, October 29th. Photo by Dean Hesse.

The International Community School celebrated more than 400 of its students representing over 25 nationalities during its 19th annual community event marking United Nations Day on Friday, October 29th. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Students perform a Burmese water dance during the annual celebration of the 19th United Nations Day at the International Community Schools on Friday, October 29th. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Students sing during the celebration of the 19th annual United Nations Day at the International Community School on Friday, October 29th. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Kindergarten children perform a hip-hop dance during the annual celebration of the 19th United Nations Day at the International Community Schools on Friday, October 29th. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Director Dr. Alastair Pullen gives a thumbs up to gardeners after their dance performance during the 19th annual United Nations Day celebration at the International Community Schools on Friday, October 29th. Photo by Dean Hesse.

James Jenkins came out to see his daughter Madison represent Nigeria during the 19th annual United Nations Day celebration at the International Community Schools on Friday, October 29th. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Home is where the heart is art themed by students was exhibited during the 19th annual United Nations Day celebration at the International Community Schools on Friday, October 29th. Photo by Dean Hesse.

