Covid News: Judge blocks Chicago police vaccine mandate for now

A station house in New York on Friday. The lack of staff has put a strain on Firefighting operations. Credit … David Dee Delgado / Getty Images

New York City began implementing its Covid vaccine mandate for municipal workers Monday, and about 9,000 workers who refused to be vaccinated were placed on unpaid leave.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday that the vaccination rate for city employees continued to rise, reaching 91 percent, and that the city was functioning smoothly despite shortages.

They were not seeing interruptions in any of the city services, he said, before asking workers to be vaccinated and return to work.

City officials said they were facing layoffs without a significant slowdown in city services. With measures such as switching firefighters between companies and extending the working day for sewer workers, city agencies have provided coverage.

Unvaccinated municipal employees without an approved medical or religious exception or a pending request for one were placed on unpaid leave.

The number of workers vaccinated at city agencies has risen in recent days, including the New York Police Department, where 85 percent of employees were vaccinated Monday, up from 70 percent when the mandate was announced.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said Monday that placing unvaccinated officers on unpaid leave had no effect on service at the point.

The city has a total of about 378,000 workers; about 6 percent remain unvaccinated, including those on unpaid leave and about 12,000 workers who have applied for a medical or religious exemption. Those seeking exemptions are allowed to continue working, while being tested weekly, until their case is decided.

At the New York Police Department, officials had recently estimated that up to 2,500 employees could be laid off Monday as the department begins implementing the vaccine mandate, according to a senior official, who added that the number was falling because some staff were being immunized at the last minute.

The police department, which has about 36,000 uniformed officers and 19,000 civilian employees, was convinced it could manage absences without taking measures such as canceling holiday days and switching to 12-hour shifts, said the official, who was not authorized to speak publicly. .

The Sewerage Department has put workers on 12-hour shifts and has told many people to plan to come on Sundays.

The vaccine mandate has been particularly controversial within the Fire Department. More than 2,000 New York City firefighters from a total uniformed force of about 11,000 have taken sick days over the past week in what city officials describe as a large-scale protest against the mandate.

False irresponsible medical leave by some of our members is creating a danger to New Yorkers and their firefighting colleagues, said fire commissioner Daniel A. Nigro in a statement. He attributed the increase in sick leave to anger over the vaccine mandate.

The lack of staff has put a strain on Firefighting operations. The department said all of its fire houses remained open, but that maintaining coverage across the city had required reorganized personnel around to rebuild the fire companies.

Andrew Ansbro, president of the Uniformed Firefighters Association, the union representing the next firefighters, said there had been no organized illness. But hundreds of firefighters were feeling the side effects of vaccine doses and were too sick to work, Mr Ansbro said in a telephone interview Sunday morning. Hundreds of boys are feeling the symptoms of the flu because that is what the stroke does to people, Mr Ansbro said.

The number of employees with approved or pending exemptions is unclear. But it may happen that the number of people placed on unpaid leave on Monday will be relatively small compared to the number going on leave in the following days if those applications for exemptions are largely rejected.

The Police Department, for example, has received applications for dismissals for about 6,500 officers, according to the official. Over the next two weeks, the department is expected to decide on most of these cases, the official said, adding that a large portion of the requests are likely to be rejected.