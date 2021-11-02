Arcis Golf announces international expansion

DALLAS – (TELI BUSINESS) –Arcis Golf has entered into an agreement to provide management and operation services for Country Club, Golf & Residences, a new luxury golf resort community under construction in the Porto Heli area of ​​the Peloponnese region in southern Greece.

Arcis Golf will be involved in all aspects of building, club membership and pre-opening marketing. Upon completion, the company will oversee operations for this world-class destination including marketing, staffing, budgeting, retail, event development and member programming for the private golf club, clubhouse, swimming pool and spa.

This project increases our breadth and depth as a company and uses the vast and diverse capabilities of our management team, said Arcis Golf founder and CEO Blake Walker. Consulting and managing for a development of this scale utilizes our extensive expertise of club operations and touches on our skills in designing world-class lifestyle offerings and providing exceptional experiences.

For a company in high-growth mode, including the recent acquisition of Mickelson Golf’s portfolio in Arizona and two major clubs in its central market in Dallas, the new relationship with Kilada fits into Arcis Golfs expansion plans.

We are committed to finding and connecting with high quality clubs like Kilada, Walker added, and international expansion is the next step in our growth strategy. We were thrilled that our members and guests had an opportunity to visit and experience all the beauty and quality that Kilada has to offer. Arcis Golf is the second largest owner and operator with the fastest growing private clubs, resorts and daily fees and now has around 70 courses and clubs.

Dolphin Capital, the owner and developer of world-class integrated resorts, is funding the project, which includes Jack Nicklaus’ first signing course in the eastern Mediterranean. Zoniro, the exclusive developer of Dolphin Capital Investors projects, is overseeing the community master plan and the integration of operational components. Located within 514 hectares (208 hectares) of olive groves overlooking the picturesque traditional fishing village of Kilada, the region often referred to as the Hamptons of Greece, characterized by mountainous terrain and hills with sweeping views of remote islands and the Aegean Sea.

Kilada Country Club, Golf & Residences will open in stages. The first phase is scheduled to debut in June 2023 with the country club, golf course, dining, pool and club, to be followed by the spa and beach club shortly thereafter. Future services and features valuable to members and their guests include the Kilada Hilltop Hotel boutique and a dedicated health and training center.

The community will also offer exclusive residential real estate, including 90 signature villas ranging from nearly 10,000 to more than 20,000 square feet.

Holding its geographical exclusivity, the Kilada Golf Course is known globally as PGA National Greece, becoming only the 10th PGA National Designated Resort in the world. The golf course currently has nine classified holes, with the remainder under construction.

The golf course we are designing in Kilada will surely be the centerpiece of something unique and special within this Mediterranean location, Nicklaus said. This is a great piece of property with great moves and existing natural features. Our task is simply to place golf on the ground and hope this will be a course and resort that will attract players of all skill levels.

Arcis Golf has a previous working relationship with Nicklaus Design: Both the Club in Ruby Hill (Northern California) and the Club in Snoqualmie Ridge (Snoqualmie, Washington) have Jack Nicklaus Signature Design courses.

Arcis Golf has received numerous honors, including ranking in the Inc. list. Magazine 5000 of the fastest growing companies in the United States (2017, 2018) and the biennial award of the National Golf Foundations “Top 100 Businesses in Golf” (2018, 2020). Moreover, CEO Walker was recognized by EY in 2018 as the Entrepreneur of the Year in the hospitality category.

To learn more about Arcis Golf, visit www.arcisgolf.com.

For more information about Kilada Country Club, Golf & Residences, visit https://www.mykilada.com/country-club.

