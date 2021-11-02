Conference to bring together language scholars, translation professionals

Ambassador David JohnsonHis career as a diplomat spans over three decades where he gained valuable experience in policy leadership, relations with Congress, public affairs planning and crisis communication.

This semester, he is giving a core course on US National Security Policy for the inaugural group of international relations and leadership Master of Artsstudents.



Ambassador David Johnson (left) and Ambassador William B. Taylor during Washington Week for ASU Online students on international affairs and the leadership of the Master of Arts.

The MA program, which is offered through ASU Online and is located at Arizona State Universities School of Global Politics and Studies, empowers graduates to be future leaders in the global arena. The degree program creates a dynamic and active learning environment led by senior international affairs professionals from the public and private sectors.

Ambassador David Johnson is a Washington insider with important duties as Assistant Secretary and Ambassador to the US State Department, he said. Ambassador Edward ODonnell, who is the MA degree program director and member of Laboratory of Leadership, Diplomacy and National Security at ASU.

He was directly responsible for policy decisions and implementation in critical areas of the globe over the decades through multiple US administrations, ODonnell said. This semester he is mentoring his graduate students on national security, current and future challenges, and preparing them for careers in the service of our country.

Unlike some of his colleagues, Johnson said he did not grow up aspiring to become a diplomat. However, a college counselor suggested he meet with a foreign service recruiter who was visiting campus because of his interests in politics, foreign policy, and economics.

He was immediately intrigued and in 1977, a year after graduating from college, joined the US State Department.

Although Johnson says his background is not unique to his fellow American diplomats, it talks about how Americans differ from their professional counterparts in other countries.

U.S. diplomats are broadly representative of American society, Johnson said. What we all had in common was that we were well educated, we were curious about life abroad and about America’s place in the world, and we wanted to be part of a team that would advance America’s interests.

When two of his former colleagues asked him about his interest in teaching the course in the Diploma Program in International Relations and Leadership, he said he saw it as an opportunity to make a meaningful contribution to the education of a group of curious students. and diversified.

He added that he could also learn something from experience.

Diplomacy and teaching are not so different activities, Johnson said. In both, you are presenting the information in an accessible way to someone you hope to understand, comprehend, and arrive at a common understanding with you of what that information means and what action it requires.

As he approaches the end of the first semester of teaching in the MA program, he found time to share some of his expertise and knowledge in his course.

Q: You have had a wide range of roles during your 33 years of service as a diplomat, with increasing responsibilities in world national security. What are some of the challenges you faced in defining U.S. national security policy and implementing U.S. foreign policy programs?



Answer: While no foreign policy problem is self-determined, the challenge in most cases is policy implementation. As Assistant Secretary of State for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, I have executed programs aimed at building effective criminal justice institutions, courts, prosecutors, defense attorneys, police, and correctional staff. And, as you can imagine, we did not have the ability to run these programs in simple locations. My colleagues worked in many countries, but focused on Iraq, Afghanistan, Colombia, Mexico, and Central America. The part of self-determination of logistics, curriculum, recruitment of trainers and students, design of programs was quite difficult. But the really difficult part was taking all those individual elements and combining them into a functioning criminal justice system that enjoyed the support of the place where the work was being done and that was sustainable. Then he learns that this foreign policy job can be really difficult.



Q: If you were still serving as Assistant Secretary of State at the State Department, what advice would you give to the President and the Secretary on how to increase national security and deal with threats from the major powers, China and Russia?



A: This is a really big question, so I will only focus on China. There has been a lot of political buzz about partisan differences in China, but there are not as many partisan differences as are apparent to the eye.

The restraint or restraint of China in the model of US policy towards the Soviet Union is not on the cards, as to do so requires clear unity of purpose not only in the US, but among players in the region. This leaves you with the option not so much to “manage” China, but to take action together with your allies and partners to address the risks to the rule-based system. That system has served the world well, including the United States, and must be upheld and maintained. So this administration, or any administration, has to do more or less what it is doing now, just a lot more. The creation of the “Quad” group of India, Australia, Japan and the US is an agile move, but it is a group that will have to be exercised continuously, both in terms of diplomatic consultations and military exercises. Similar activities, perhaps not with attractive names or a high profile, should be pursued with other current and potential regional partners, as well as with our allies and partners worldwide. And American diplomats need to constantly talk to governments and the public in the region and around the world about how we can work together to address any useless Chinese action.

At the same time, we need to have an ongoing dialogue with China on these issues, not to “confront” China, but to engage China in an active conversation about how the world’s major powers can work together to strengthen system based on the rules it serves. their interests as well as the rest of the planets. But Id also recommends a hitherto impossible internal step: the US must ratify the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, the document that makes customary international law regarding freedom of navigation a recognized component of the based system. in international rules. Such a move would put the US on a much stronger footing in countering the efforts of China, or any other state, to go beyond these borders. Describing these actions in a broad way is quite challenging, but the really difficult part is deciding exactly what to do, in what sequence, with whom and no less important what we will not do.



Q: This semester you are giving a course on US national security policy. How do your career experiences apply to what you will be teaching? What is your goal in teaching your ASU students about national security?



A: In my course, we are looking at some of the really difficult national security issues that America is dealing with, and we are putting ourselves in the place of the people in Washington who work, systematically, in developing national security policy. In short, we are looking at how agency leaders come together, under the auspices of the National Security Council, to develop those political decisions.

For most of my career in the foreign service, I have worked in this policy-making process. In the mid-1980s, I was known as the “action officer,” writing the first draft of the guidelines for a conventional arms control negotiation. In the mid-1990s, I was the president’s spokesman for foreign policy at the White House. At the turn of the millennium, I led the American team in Europe into an organization focused on conflict prevention and the development of democratic institutions. Upon my return home, I led the focus group on Afghan reconstruction. And in my last foreign service assignment, I led the American team working to build criminal justice institutions in some of the world’s most difficult countries. But in all these undertakings, I was part of that greater and more organized process of developing and executing the foreign policy of our nations. So whether you aspire to work in government or abroad, understanding how politics is done can give you a real insight into how government works.

Since the U.S. government communicates with itself in writing, in English, in a truly focused manner, a meaningful goal for students in my class is to learn how to participate in that work through clear, concise, well-informed, and written writing. well-documented. policy documents that focus on real-world problems.