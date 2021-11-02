Steven Guilbeault’s not-so-secret agenda

“I do not have a secret agenda as environment minister,” he told reporters last week. But he softened his public opposition to the pipelines now that he represents a government that spent $ 4.5 billion on the Trans Mountain pipeline, much to the ridicule of environmentalists, in a bid to secure the construction of the proposed expansion.

Switching to the green wallet is, by face value, a better fit for the renowned environmentalist who has never had a car. Guilbeaults’s previous work as heritage minister was marred by poor communication that disrupted the government’s controversial internet regulation law.

He arrives at COP26 barely a week into his new job. After Trudeau leaves on Tuesday, he will be in Guilbeault to lead the Canadian delegation until the end of the bi-weekly conference.

Because the top priorities at COP26 are primarily finance related to providing $ 100 billion in climate financing to developing countries and setting global carbon market rules, Guilbeault will have more cards to play after returning from Glasgow.

As Minister of the Environment, the devil means for the fortunes of major energy projects. Responsibility makes him a key player in a country that prides itself on the world’s third largest oil reserves, most of which are in Alberta.

Hours after Guilbeault was sworn in, Alberta Conservative Party Prime Minister Jason Kenney warned that a radical agenda would lead to mass unemployment. In a rare show of cross-party unity, former provincial prime minister, NDP leader Rachel Notley agreed.

I share some of the concerns about some of the historic positions taken by [Guilbeault] in the past, some of his comments against the pipeline are certainly disturbing, she said.

In Canada, a power demarcation gives the federal government the authority to regulate pollution and environmental standards, but the provinces have constitutional powers over production in sectors such as oil and gas. According to current forecasts, Canadian oil and gas production will continue to grow until 2040, a worrying statistic for environmental groups that raises the alarm about the climate crisis.

Trudeau has consistently said that Canada is doing its part. Canada raised its climate target under the Paris Agreement earlier this year, pushing for a promise to cut emissions from 30 percent below 2005 levels by 2030 to 40-45 percent. The government has also promised to achieve zero net emissions by 2050.

We will provide through legislation and regulation something we will need to develop so that oil and gas emissions in Canada are limited to current levels and reduced over time, Guilbeault said a day after swearing in his portfolio. ri.

An old hand in a new wallet

Guilbeault makes his international debut as Glasgow environment minister, but he is no stranger to the UN conference. He participated for the first time in 1995 as a youth delegate; this will be his 19th COP.

During his 30 years in advocacy, he founded the avquiterre environmental advocacy group in 1993 and later spent a decade in Greenpeace.

He jumped into federal politics in 2019, a liberal star candidate in downtown Montreal riding the Laurier-Sainte-Marie. He called the movement a logical conclusion after decades of tackling climate change outside of government. Hed flirted with politics for years after it has been billed as keynote speaker at the Liberal Party’s biennial convention in Winnipeg in 2016.

Guilbeault was immediately given a seat at the cabinet table, where he won one reputation for building bridges in the environmental file.

The Trudeaus government has often used the environmental credibility of the Guilbeaults, despite the fact that until recently it was not its official portfolio. Even as Minister of Heritage, he made frequent appearances in pre-election announcements for the financing of electric vehicles and answering questions in the House of Commons during debates about the environment.

Guilbeault is Trudeaus’s third environment minister in six years. Former Cabinet Secretary Catherine McKenna was given the role in 2015 before Jonathan Wilkinson replaced him in 2019. McKenna told POLITICO that Wilkinson was the lowest as environment minister.

The Trudeaus cabinet reshuffle seemed to accept the issue with the decision to shift Wilkinson, the acting environment minister, to natural resources. The two departments have sometimes behaved like oil and water, publishing incompatible climate-related reports.

Early signs suggest the two departments are looking to address the problem by moving forward.

Guilbeault and Wilkinson issued a joint letter Monday to a government-appointed advisory body formally seeking recommendations and advice to deliver on the Liberals’ promise to limit and reduce oil and gas emissions.

The appointment to the Guilbeaults is a message that Canada is turning to a tougher approach to climate policy. He inherits a department with significant impact on the approval or rejection of major projects. That gives him a say in critical mineral projects, an area the Biden administration identified as a priority for renewing Canada-US bilateral relations.

The United States is dependent on China for large-capacity lithium-ion batteries, essential for electric vehicles. To facilitate this trade support, the Biden administration has prioritized the development of a domestic lithium battery industry.

Lithium is one of 31 critical minerals that can be extracted in Canada. It will be in Guilbeault to weigh the environmental costs of waste and mining waste against the benefits of the economic and energy transition of increasing domestic battery development and production for electric vehicles.

Even in a race against time, it can take years to approve a major project in Canada. The energy industry has long raised concerns about uncertain policy signals that could deter investment. That’s why the Trudeau government ended up buying the Trans Mountain pipeline, a project the Guilbeaults iterquiterre called miserable because it seriously undermines Canada’s ability to achieve its goals in Paris. Guilbeault has called it a “He has a point of contention with the government.

It does not help that there is a fierce animosity between federal and provincial governments that does not exactly call for trust in private sector investors.

If you look at the history of how we developed this country over the past century, most of the infrastructure within resource economies or resources is funded by capital resources abroad, said ARC Energy Research Institute Deputy Director Peter Tertzakian at the Coalition for One Best coming last week.

If we are just arguing, shouting and yelling at each other across provincial borders, as one of many issues, who will come and invest here? I will not.

Intergovernmental tensions are likely to continue with provincial elections in Ontario and Alberta in the next two years, two provinces led by current conservative prime ministers.

New climate team at COP26

Both Guilbeault and Wilkinson are with the Prime Minister at COP26. But the new environment minister advised reporters before his flight to the UK not to anticipate new policies or regulatory details at the summit. He believes Canada and the world need to do more to slow the rapid rise in global temperatures.

The success of COP26 depends on the willingness of countries to keep alive 1.5 the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, which is considered a threshold target that can prevent catastrophic warming that could trigger extreme weather events.

Guilbeault said Friday that he was cautiously optimistic, but defended that confrontation time does just that much. It is not always enough to show up, he said.

Beyond the 2030 targets, Canada will need more than just talking points. The most difficult task, perhaps, will be to discover how key departments, including environment, natural resources, and transportation, can work together to design climate-related regulations and policies.

Monica Gattinger, director of the University of Ottawa Institute for Science, Society and Politics, says it would be self-sabotage for Canada to continue to develop energy and climate policy in silos.

These people are not necessarily in the same rooms together, she said at the Coalition conference for a better future. This is a big problem.