Israeli Energy Minister Karine Elharrar was left out of COP26 due to unavailabilityExBulletin

Amir Cohen / Reuters Israeli Energy Minister Karine Elharrar says she was unable to attend the first full day of the UN climate summit (known as COP26) in Glasgow because the conference was not accessible to persons with disabilities. Elharrar has muscular dystrophy and uses a wheelchair. In an interview with Israel Channel 12 television broadcaster Elharrar says she was sent to several entrances to the conference but was unable to get inside due to lack of access. according to Reuters. She told the local broadcaster that the only options for going to the conference grounds were either walking or boarding a boat that was not designed for wheelchairs. After learning of the incident, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett contacted Elharrar, saying it was “unacceptable” that she had been left out of Day 1 of the climate summit and that for the second day, her vehicle would arrive as part of his convoy. official, thus securing its entry, according to The Times of Israel. “I came to COP26 to meet my global counterparts and advance a common battle against climate change.” Elharrar wrote on Twitter. “It is unfortunate that the UN, which is advancing access for people with disabilities in 2021, is not providing access to its events.” Elharrar wrote that he hopes to learn the necessary lessons from the incident so that it can focus on advancing green energy, removing barriers and promoting energy efficiency at the conference on Tuesday. Israeli Foreign Minister Yari Lapid called the conference organizers on Twitter, saying: “It is impossible to protect our future and address the climate crisis without first and foremost caring for people, including providing access for people with disabilities. limited “. The Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Israel, Neil Wigan apologized on Twitter about the incident, saying he “was concerned when he heard this [Elharrar] was unable to attend meetings at COP26. ” “We want a COP Summit that is welcoming and inclusive for everyone,” Wigan continued in his Twitter post.

