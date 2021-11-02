Ordering CUPE at work will not be a simple process for Higgs, the labor lawyer says

The Higgs government will face legal and procedural setbacks if it tries to force striking public sector workers to return to work when the New Brunswick legislature convenes on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Blaine Higgs says he is considering reinstatement legislation that would order some or all of the striking members of the Canadian Public Employees Union to end their dismissal.

But this path is not simple. Nor the prime minister’s other option: use the province’s COVID-19 state of emergency.

No government in Canada has used reinstatement legislation since 2015, when the Supreme Court of Canada ruled that the right to strike is protected by the Constitution, says Ottawa labor lawyer Paul Champ.

“No one has tried it,” he says. “I’m sure government attorneys across the country have reviewed it and decided to leave, and I would be interested to see if New Brunswick thinks somehow they can get away with it.”

Paul Champ, an Ottawa-based labor law lawyer, says no government in Canada has attempted reinstatement legislation since the Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that the right to strike is protected. (Jean Delisle / CBC)

The 2015 ruling overturned the Saskatchewan government’s attempt to unilaterally decide which unionized workers were essential and then stop them from striking.

“The right to strike is an essential part of a meaningful process of collective bargaining in our labor system,” he said. “It’s a necessary component of that right.”

Champ says this means that any government seeking to restrict this right “will have a difficult battle to justify it”.

Another obstacle is time.

The government removed a stumbling block Monday by canceling the speech from the throne scheduled for Tuesday.

In 2015, the Supreme Court annulled a Saskatchewan attempt to unilaterally declare workers on substantial strike. (Justin Tang / The Canadian Press)

It also means that there is no Official Opposition response to Thursday’s speech, freeing up two days for regular work.

“Not enriching a speech on the throne gives us extra flexibility that allows us to move faster as needed,” Higgs said Monday, though he said there would be no bills introduced on Tuesday.

However, each draft law must be read and voted on three times and must also be considered by the committee.

And according to the rules of the legislature, each of these four steps must take place on a different day of hearings.

The only way the timeline can be further compressed is if all MLAs give unanimous consent to circumvent the rules, something Green House leader Kevin Arseneau says will not happen.

The head of the Green Party, Kevin Arseneau, says his party would not agree to speed up the process of a draft law on reinstatement. (Jacques Poitras / CBC)

“Absolutely not,” he says. “There will be no unanimous consent for return to work legislation. Absolutely not.”

Arseneau says that in addition to refusing to speed up the timeline, the Greens are also looking at other procedural means to slow it down.

“There are many different ways to slow down or put pressure on bills,” Arseneau says.

If a bill is finally passed, it is likely to face a legal challenge based on the 2015 Saskatchewan case, Champ says.

Higgs said Monday that a return to work bill would also include a “payroll mandate” to impose a pay rise on the CUPE instead of sending that issue to mandatory arbitration.

Prime Minister Blaine Higgs says his government could use the emergency order to force striking workers to return to work if the strike affects health care services. (New Brunswick Government)

He also said another option is the Emergency Measures Act, which says the province can “provide maintenance and restoration of essential facilities” during an emergency.

This would only apply narrowly to “more specific” situations affecting pandemic efforts, he said.

The emergency order is also subject to the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, and Champ says enforcing it only for a very narrow number of health workers would be the only way there would be a chance of surviving a legal challenge.

But even then, he says the province could have a tough time.

The clergy and home staff who had worked in the regional health authority clinics are members of CUPE Local 1252, but were not assigned essentials, so they can strike.

Norma Robinson from CUPE says the province has had plenty of time to seek redefining workers as essentials, but has never done so. (CBC)

The designation of essential workers took place before the clinics started operating and CUPE has refused to change the definition now that the strike is underway.

CUPE 1252 president Norma Robinson said the dispute has been on the horizon for months and the province did not approach the union for redefinition until the last days.

“They had a lot of time,” she said.

The government could also have asked the New Brunswick Labor and Employment Board for a redefinition, Champ says.

“If New Brunswick had faced a possible labor dispute some time ago and they had a certain list of workers that was before COVID, I would have thought it would have been the government’s job to bring a such an application before the working board before they arrived. a crisis situation ”.

Because he did not do so, he says it would be difficult to argue during any legal challenge that the province had no choice but to use a return invoice or emergency order to force those workers to return to work.