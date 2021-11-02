Deforestation to be completed by 2030 voted in COP26 by more than 100 world leaders





Among the participating countries are Canada, Russia, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, all of which have significant forest areas. Brazil in particular has been criticized for allowing the growth of Amazon deforestation in recent years. The United States and China will also be parties to the agreement.

The agreement is a consequence of the climate as forests, when they are cut down or degraded, emit carbon dioxide (CO2) into the atmosphere, accounting for about 11% of the world’s total CO2 emissions.

The deal was formally unveiled on Tuesday by US President Joe Biden, who said leaders should approach the issue of deforestation “with the same seriousness as the goal of decarbonizing our economies”.

“The United States will lead by example at home,” he said on the second day of the conference, citing executive orders signed earlier in his administration that designated land for conservation.

Twelve donor countries have committed 8.75 billion ($ 12 billion) public funds for protection and restoration, along with 5.3 billion ($ 7.2 billion) private investment. CEOs from more than a dozen financial institutions, including Aviva, Schroders and Axa, are also committed to ending investment in activities leading to deforestation. The promise was first announced by the British government on Monday evening in a statement and was trumpeted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as a “historic agreement to protect and restore the earth’s forests”. “These vast ecosystems filled with water – these cathedrals of nature – are the lungs of our planet,” the statement said, referring to comments Johnson is expected to make on Tuesday. “Forests support communities, livelihoods and food supply, and absorb the carbon we pump into the atmosphere. They are essential to our very survival.” “With today’s unprecedented promises, we will have a chance to end humanity’s long history as an invader of nature and instead become its guardian.” The deal is likely to provide a moral boost to COP26, which began to falter after the G20 leaders’ summit in Rome over the weekend failed to result in an agreement on new strong climate commitments, especially when it should be given end of coal use. It is also a breakthrough after years of negotiations on how to protect forests. There have been several different schemes to test and curb deforestation, including one that lent to people guarding forests that could be traded in markets. These schemes often faced fierce opposition, particularly from Latin America, where indigenous groups and leaders said forests should be fully protected and not cursed. “Indonesia is blessed as the richest carbon country in the world in vast tropical forests, mangroves, oceans and peatlands,” Indonesian President Joko Widodo said in a statement. “We are committed to protecting these critical carbon divers and our natural capital for future generations.” The Rainforest Norway Foundation welcomed the agreement, but said funding should only be given to countries that have shown results. “This is the largest amount of forest funding ever promised and comes at a crucial time for the world’s rainforests. The new commitments have the potential to accelerate action needed by both governments and companies. We hope this funding “It will push for the necessary political change,” said Toerris Jaeger, Secretary General of the Norwegian Foundation. “With big money come big opportunities, but also big responsibilities. There is no time for small steps. Therefore funding should only reward real and substantial actions taken by rainforest sites and those who respect human rights. indigenous and local communities. “ There are several reasons to be careful, as some previous forest protection schemes have come and gone. In a multi-year partnership, Norway agreed to transfer $ 1 billion to Indonesia to impose a moratorium on new logging permits. The deal was recently broken when Indonesian officials terminated the deal, complaining that funds were not being transferred adequately. Norway’s International Climate and Forestry Initiative said in a statement that it considered discussions about payments to be “constructive and progressing well”.

CNN’s Angela Dewan wrote from London.

