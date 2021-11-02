France retreated to the fishing line when it looked at the evidence, says George Eustice | Fishing industry





France withdrew from threats to block exports and stop UK fishermen from landing catches on its shores because it looked more closely at the evidence, said Environment Secretary George Eustice. Eustice denied that the UK had acted in any way improperly and said it continued to adhere to its obligations. France is angry that some of its small boats are being denied permission to fish in the waters around the UK and the Channel Islands. The UK insists its licensing regime is reasonable and will continue to require ships to provide evidence that they have previously fished in those waters for at least four days in the last four years. As for, we had an agreement. We have implemented it in good faith. We have issued licenses to all those eligible for one, Eustice said. We made it clear last week that we thought the threats made by France were disproportionate. We felt they were very disappointed because we were implementing the agreement. We simply welcome the fact that France has withdrawn from this course of action. And of course we continue to have dialogue if there are additional ships qualifying, he told BBC Radio 4s Today. On Monday night, French President Emmanuel Macron withdrew from revenge he had said he would place on the artery of vital goods by midnight over a dispute over its fishermen ‘s access to British waters. Cabinet Minister Lord Frost will meet on Thursday in Paris, Clment Beaune, the French Minister for European Affairs, to renew talks on the dispute over licenses granted to French fishermen. Eustice said the UK government wanted to see the heat removed from the talks. We very much welcome the fact that France has withdrawn from the threats it made last Wednesday. The whole situation has been de-escalated and there will be further discussions on Thursday, he said. Nearly 1,700 EU vessels are licensed to fish in UK waters, which equates to 98% of EU applications for fishing licenses, says the UK government, but that figure is questionable in Paris. . The main area of ​​dispute is over the number of small French vessels given access to the immediate coastal waters of the UK and Jersey. On Tuesday, Bruno Bornell, an MP from the Macrons La Rpublique En Marche party, said Johnson was bluffing and that the dispute was an ongoing scuffle fight. He said more than 40% of French license applications had been delayed by up to 10 months and that French ships were being subjected to more controls than other countries such as the Netherlands or Belgium. Fishermen are the tip of the iceberg, he told Today. Watch such discussions all the time if no one wants to play right. And that was exactly the situation he was in now. What they demanded was respect, respect for the Brexit treaty. Nothing else, nothing more.

