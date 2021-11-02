Plan to increase train traffic 10 times through eastern Toronto will harm residents’ health, report says

After 19 years living within a few feet of the Lakeshore East train tracks, Amanda Bankier is accustomed to hearing the roar and noise of passenger cars and freight passing by every seven minutes.

The noise is loud enough to stop conversations in the middle of the sentence with friends in the garden of her affordable apartment building on Queen Street East, but only for a moment before she resumes. But a train that speeds up every 45 seconds? The thought trembles.

“It would certainly prevent me from living,” said Bankier, 70, sitting outside her home in Riverside, her pedestrian sitting nearby.

This is what the provincial transit agency for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, Metrolinx, is planning. It is adding more frequent GO train service and aims to run the Ontario line subway along the 1.5-kilometer upper rails in Bankier’s eastern neighborhood.

The bulk of the Ontario Line, a 15.6-kilometer, 15-stop subway line from Exhibition Placeto, Ontario Science Center, will be built underground. But Metrolinjas has already decided to bury this part of theroute is not an option.

Trains will increase more than 10-fold by 2030, from about 150 per day to 1,821 through the predominantly residential area, according to Metrolinx itself.

To those who live nearby as Bankers, the frequency of trains seems incomprehensible. She is facing diabetes and the associated peripheral neuropathy and predicts that noise and vibration will increase her stress, reduce her sleep and worsen her overall health.

“I can not see going through months or years of construction here and then fast permanent transit in rush hour constantly and the rest of the time quite often,” Bankier said. “It seems impossible for me to achieve this.”

Planned noise barrier

Mark Clancy, senior community engagement manager for the Ontario Line, acknowledged that the trains are “quite noisy”, but that this will be mitigated when Metrolinx builds up the noise barrier walls on each side of the section above ground.

“The sound will be equal to what you hear today or it will be even quieter,” Clancy said. “It will be more consistent, but again, you have noise walls to soften that sound from the community.”

Noise will be further reduced when Metrolinx is converted to electric trains on those lines, but there will be no timeline until the end of next year, a spokesman said.

A recent study looked at the projected impacts of the Ontario line on the health of nearby residents, which goes above ground down. Two organizations commissioned the report, South RiverdaleCommunity Health Center and Save Jimmie Simpson, a group of citizens campaigning against the construction of an overground line in the Riverside neighborhood.

The study determined the direction of a section of transit road over land would cause much more inconvenience during construction and operation in surrounding homes, schools and businesses. It will also result in more noise and tree felling.

The underground section is excluded

Noise and vibration can cause sleep disturbances and annoyances, which are detrimental to health and well-being, wrote the report’s author, Ronald Macfarlane, who has worked in the environmental field for more than 40 years and made similar assessments in Public Health. of Toronto.

“Overall, it clearly showed the fact that the underground option is likely to cause fewer negative health impacts than the underground option,” Macfarlane told CBC News.

“I think Metrolinx should look at the underground option more seriously than it is.”

Clancy told CBC News Metrolinx considered burying that part of the line, but decided it would be very difficult and costly due to the existing underground utility infrastructure, plus it would take longer to dig the tunnel.

“The construction impacts would be much more significant,” he said. “And because we’re already expanding the GO portion of the line here, it makes sense for us to use the space for the Ontario Line.”

Eon Song lives near the train tracks and is advocating for more public input before the Metrolinx explodes. (Greg Bruce / CBC)

The line will be widened from three to six rails plus a noisy wall, which means most of the existing tree canopy along the corridor will be removed, Clancy said. Metrolinx is committed to replanting three trees for each tree cut down and adding green space after the Ontario LINE is completed.

But Eon Song, a resident with Save Jimmie Simpson, said the transit agency is ignoring the immediate and long-term impact on the community without adequate public consultation.

He noted that Metrolinx has not completed its environmental assessment before deciding to go with the overground line and start work early.

“This is what is surprising to us that they can continue with this kind of big infrastructure project without proper care,” Song said. “The path that Metrolinx is following compromises the health and safety of the community.”

Metrolinx has received public comments on its initial reports and will do the same when the environmental assessment is published next year, a spokesman said.