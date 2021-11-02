International
Plan to increase train traffic 10 times through eastern Toronto will harm residents’ health, report says
After 19 years living within a few feet of the Lakeshore East train tracks, Amanda Bankier is accustomed to hearing the roar and noise of passenger cars and freight passing by every seven minutes.
The noise is loud enough to stop conversations in the middle of the sentence with friends in the garden of her affordable apartment building on Queen Street East, but only for a moment before she resumes. But a train that speeds up every 45 seconds? The thought trembles.
“It would certainly prevent me from living,” said Bankier, 70, sitting outside her home in Riverside, her pedestrian sitting nearby.
This is what the provincial transit agency for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, Metrolinx, is planning. It is adding more frequent GO train service and aims to run the Ontario line subway along the 1.5-kilometer upper rails in Bankier’s eastern neighborhood.
The bulk of the Ontario Line, a 15.6-kilometer, 15-stop subway line from Exhibition Placeto, Ontario Science Center, will be built underground. But Metrolinjas has already decided to bury this part of theroute is not an option.
Trains will increase more than 10-fold by 2030, from about 150 per day to 1,821 through the predominantly residential area, according to Metrolinx itself.
To those who live nearby as Bankers, the frequency of trains seems incomprehensible. She is facing diabetes and the associated peripheral neuropathy and predicts that noise and vibration will increase her stress, reduce her sleep and worsen her overall health.
“I can not see going through months or years of construction here and then fast permanent transit in rush hour constantly and the rest of the time quite often,” Bankier said. “It seems impossible for me to achieve this.”
Planned noise barrier
Mark Clancy, senior community engagement manager for the Ontario Line, acknowledged that the trains are “quite noisy”, but that this will be mitigated when Metrolinx builds up the noise barrier walls on each side of the section above ground.
“The sound will be equal to what you hear today or it will be even quieter,” Clancy said. “It will be more consistent, but again, you have noise walls to soften that sound from the community.”
Noise will be further reduced when Metrolinx is converted to electric trains on those lines, but there will be no timeline until the end of next year, a spokesman said.
A recent study looked at the projected impacts of the Ontario line on the health of nearby residents, which goes above ground down. Two organizations commissioned the report, South RiverdaleCommunity Health Center and Save Jimmie Simpson, a group of citizens campaigning against the construction of an overground line in the Riverside neighborhood.
The study determined the direction of a section of transit road over land would cause much more inconvenience during construction and operation in surrounding homes, schools and businesses. It will also result in more noise and tree felling.
The underground section is excluded
Noise and vibration can cause sleep disturbances and annoyances, which are detrimental to health and well-being, wrote the report’s author, Ronald Macfarlane, who has worked in the environmental field for more than 40 years and made similar assessments in Public Health. of Toronto.
“Overall, it clearly showed the fact that the underground option is likely to cause fewer negative health impacts than the underground option,” Macfarlane told CBC News.
“I think Metrolinx should look at the underground option more seriously than it is.”
Clancy told CBC News Metrolinx considered burying that part of the line, but decided it would be very difficult and costly due to the existing underground utility infrastructure, plus it would take longer to dig the tunnel.
“The construction impacts would be much more significant,” he said. “And because we’re already expanding the GO portion of the line here, it makes sense for us to use the space for the Ontario Line.”
The line will be widened from three to six rails plus a noisy wall, which means most of the existing tree canopy along the corridor will be removed, Clancy said. Metrolinx is committed to replanting three trees for each tree cut down and adding green space after the Ontario LINE is completed.
But Eon Song, a resident with Save Jimmie Simpson, said the transit agency is ignoring the immediate and long-term impact on the community without adequate public consultation.
He noted that Metrolinx has not completed its environmental assessment before deciding to go with the overground line and start work early.
“This is what is surprising to us that they can continue with this kind of big infrastructure project without proper care,” Song said. “The path that Metrolinx is following compromises the health and safety of the community.”
Metrolinx has received public comments on its initial reports and will do the same when the environmental assessment is published next year, a spokesman said.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/plan-to-increase-trains-10-fold-through-east-toronto-will-harm-residents-health-says-report-1.6233061
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]