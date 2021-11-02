Kabul: At least 15 killed in hospital blasts





Gunfire erupted at the entrance to Kabul’s Daoud Khan Military Hospital, a 400-bed teaching facility near the capital’s former diplomatic district. Taliban officials said special forces had arrived at the scene.

A doctor treating patients arriving at the nearby Wazir Akbar Khan civilian hospital said at least 15 injured people had been admitted to the emergency ward of his facility, some in critical condition. In addition, the Italian humanitarian NGO “Emergency” wrote on Twitter that nine injured people were brought to its hospital in Kabul.

Three gunmen were spotted inside the hospital complex near the entrance to the building after two explosions shook the area, according to footage posted on Facebook and provided by CNN.

The video was filmed from inside the hospital by a man who wrote on Facebook that he was “trapped” inside a room and hiding. In the video, a fourth man is seen lying on the floor.

Photos distributed by residents showed a plume of smoke over the area of ​​the blasts and witnesses said at least two helicopters were flying over the area, Reuters reported. A health worker at the hospital, who managed to escape, told Reuters he heard a huge explosion followed by several minutes of gunshots. About ten minutes later, there was a second, larger explosion, he said. He said it was unclear whether the blasts and gunfire were inside the vast hospital complex. There was no immediate claim of liability. But the official Bakhtar news agency quoted witnesses as saying that a number of fighters from the Afghan branch of ISIS entered the hospital and clashed with security forces, Reuters reported. Daoud Khan Military Hospital has been targeted before. In 2011, Taliban-linked suicide bombers blew themselves up inside the facility, killing six people and injuring 26 others. In 2017, ISIS-K, as the affiliate is known, organized a complex attack on the hospital, killing more than 30 people. The group has carried out a series of attacks on mosques and other targets since the Taliban invaded Kabul. Afghanistan has been embroiled in crisis since the hardline Taliban Islamic movement ousted the Western-backed government in August. Billions of dollars in aid have been cut off and the international community has warned that the country will soon fall into chaos. Last Friday, three guests were shot to death at a wedding reception in eastern Afghanistan, apparently because music was being played.

