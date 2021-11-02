China is urging households to reserve food as supply challenges multiply





The country’s Ministry of Commerce late Monday issued a notice directing local governments to encourage people to collect “daily necessities”, including vegetables, oils and poultry, in order to “meet the needs of daily life and emergencies”.

The agency also urged local authorities to ensure that people have an “adequate supply” of essentials this winter until next spring. And he told those authorities to keep prices stable, a source of anxiety in recent weeks, as the cost of vegetables has risen across China due to extremely heavy rains that have damaged crops.

China has stressed the importance of storing food and other daily supplies in the past, including September, before a long period of one-week vacation. But these statements are usually clearly intended for local authorities to read and rarely attract the attention of ordinary citizens. However, the inclusion of language in this statement that mentions families seems to be putting people on the edge.

The sudden warning sent shock waves Chinese social media on Tuesday, as many people speculated on the trade ministry’s reasoning.

The government “did not even tell us to reserve goods when the Covid eruption erupted in early 2020,” one wrote. Weibo user , responding to the news. Another speculated that authorities were reminding people that they “may not be able to afford vegetables this winter”. So strong was the reaction that some within the Chinese state media tried to extinguish the concerns. Hu Xijin, editor of the Global Times, a state tabloid, dismissed suggestions that the announcement could be linked to rising tensions between Beijing and Taipei. China considers Taiwan an “inseparable part” of its territory, even though the Chinese Communist Party has never ruled the island self-governing. State-owned Daily economic , meanwhile, wrote on Tuesday that authorities were trying to remind families to prepare in case of temporary blockages caused by Covid-19. And state broadcaster CCTV said the part of the notice urging families to stock up on essentials was “over-read”. He also released an interview with Zhu Xiaoliang, a Ministry of Commerce official, who said daily supplies for people are sufficient and can be “fully guaranteed”. Zhu added that the announcement was aimed at local authorities. China has held a strict zero-Covid policy , even as countries around the world gradually open up and learn to live with the coronavirus. The world’s second largest economy is set to eradicate the virus completely within its borders and has enforced tough restrictions to stop the outbreaks, including banning high-speed trains and quarantining passengers, and changing traffic lights. in red to discourage traffic in a county where one case has been reported. China’s austerity measures even went viral over the weekend after a single confirmed case of the coronavirus sent Shanghai Disneyland into an immediate blockade. Crowds in a video appeared lined up in front of makeshift test sites as health workers in full personal protective equipment (PPE) watched. press conference that the cost of transit through the regions may increase due to strict control measures. Nationwide efforts to curb coronavirus cases may contribute in part to rising food costs, according to Wang Hongcun , an official with the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Commerce. He said last week at onepress conference that the cost of transit through the regions may increase due to strict control measures. added Wang that the prices of some vegetables in the country’s capital had risen by 50% or more in October. But there are other factors that contribute to growth. The widespread shortage of coal has made greenhouse farming more expensive by increasing the cost of heating and electricity. And extreme weather has damaged crops in major agricultural provinces. The Ministry of Trade on Monday urged local authorities to prepare for winter by signing long-term contracts with suppliers of agricultural products, as well as buying vegetables that are in storage. Beijing has taken other recent measures that appear to be aimed at food security. On Monday, the government unveiled an “action plan” that encourages people not to order more food than it should and report restaurants abusing food to a degree similar to a campaign led by President Xi Jinping last year when the coronavirus pandemic and extreme floods endangered food supply chains. And in April, China passed a law which enables restaurants to pay customers an additional fee for leaving “excess” waste on their plates. The law also penalizes people who make or share videos about overeating, with fines of up to 100,000 yuan (approximately $ 15,000).

