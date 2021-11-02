International
Promises for the corporate climate often ignore a key component: supply chains
For nearly 30 years, pharmaceutical giant Bristol Myers Squibb has been announcing that it is setting and meeting ambitious targets around energy and greenhouse gas emissions. These goals include being carbon neutral by 2040.
Hardware maker Caterpillar, Texas Instruments, Exxon Mobil and the Walt Disney Company have all made similar claims about the viability of their operations and set targets to reduce emissions.
But something is missing from these lofty corporate goals: any calculation of significant emissions from their supply chains or waste from their products. For some companies, they can make up to 95 percent of their total contribution to greenhouse gases.
A closer look at corporate America claims that its accelerated efforts to tackle the climate crisis made in marketing and investor presentations reveal that many of these assertions remain quite limited and fail to strike a chord at the source of most big carbon emissions: global supply chains that power the modern economy and have turned into a dinner talk amid massive outages this year.
Emissions from supply chains and waste are extremely important, said Tom Cumberlege, an associate director at The Carbon Trust, who works with companies, governments and others to create carbon reduction plans. Any company that does not measure the full value chain is not facing a key part of their impact.
Corporations are reaffirming their role as responsible environmental stewards as the annual United Nations Global Warming Conference kicks off in Glasgow. Heads of state, diplomats and activists are meeting in person to set new targets for reducing fossil fuel emissions in the hope of preventing the global average temperature from rising by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-Industrial Revolution levels. Failure to do so could lead to catastrophic consequences from global warming, scientists warn.
But despite their promises to help, many companies are still taking steps to reduce carbon in the most minimal ways. These include installing solar panels at headquarters, designing more energy-efficient stores, and tracking business trips and trips by their employees.
But emissions from factories that produce sneakers sold on e-commerce websites or from farms that produce meat and milk sold on food shelves continue to rise in some cases.
This poses challenges for consumers who want to spend money on sustainable goods and services and for investors who are increasingly looking to fund companies that are helping, not harming the planet.
Angel Hsu, an assistant professor at the University of North Carolina and founder of Data-Driven EnviroLab, created a database using corporate climate discoveries and other sources and found that 1,858 companies out of 2,000 have committed or are committed to becoming zero net. But only 210 of the companies reported emissions from supply chains or consumer waste.
In another analysis, Professor Hsu found that approximately two-thirds of companies that said they were on track to meet their 2030 emission reduction targets had set low or unambitious targets. I am generally skeptical of a company that says it has achieved or exceeded its objectives at this point, said Professor Hsu.
Amazon said emissions from indirect sources, for example, increased 15 percent in 2020 from last year. The company has noted that when its emissions are measured relative to its growing sales, its carbon footprint has been declining. But some climate experts say this calculation, called carbon intensity, obscures the fact that the company is still generating an increasing amount of carbon.
The planet does not care about carbon intensity, said Roland Geyer, a professor of industrial ecology at the University of California, Santa Barbara. The climate is being damaged by absolute emissions.
Walmart said it is difficult to accurately measure carbon contributions from its multiple suppliers and the company does not disclose whether total emissions in its supply chain have increased or decreased each year. The company said about 95 percent of the carbon emissions related to its business come from its supply chain.
The retailer said it has set a target for voluntary emission reductions for its suppliers and that around 1,500 companies have reported progress towards the goal.
But Walmart has not asked suppliers to reduce emissions. Instead of reporting certain levels of progress, Walmart rewards them with labels such as Giga-Gurus and Sparking Change Suppliers
We have internal panels that show which suppliers are participating and who the leaders are, said Zach Freeze, a senior director of strategic and sustainability initiatives at Walmart. Traders are competitive. They want to be at the leaderboard.
A growing number of companies are trying to quantify the problem. The number of companies voluntarily submitting their emissions reports and reduction goals to the Science-Based Objectives initiative, a nonprofit that evaluates and endorses the company’s objectives, doubled this year to more than 2,000, said Alberto Carrillo Pineda, co-founder of the initiative.
Last week, the organization published the criteria that companies must meet to achieve zero net targets later, and they include major reductions in emissions from supply chains. But Mr Carrillo Pineda noted that companies provide the data voluntarily, so there is no full guarantee that a company will always include every issue.
Eventually, companies may be forced to do so. The Securities and Exchange Commission is weighing whether it will seek stronger information from companies about their emissions, citing increased demand for more transparency from investors.
In July, SEC chairman Gary Gensler said he had asked his staff for a recommendation if they would start asking companies to disclose emissions generated by their suppliers to give investors a full account of their carbon footprint.
Companies may announce plans to be zero net but not provide any information behind this claim, Mr. Gensler said in a speech this summer.
But forcing companies to more fully disclose their carbon footprint is only part of the challenge. Significantly reducing emissions in their supply chains can fundamentally conflict with their business models.
Take the retail industry. The more products retailers sell, the more emissions they generate from the production and transportation of these products. Target said sales during the pandemic, which grew by $ 15 billion in 2020, greater than total sales growth over the previous 11 years contributed to a 16.5 percent increase in supply chain emissions.
Historical challenges and unique retail needs, driven by the dynamics of 2020, had an undeniable impact on our business as we met growing consumer demand, Target said in its most recent sustainability report. On the other hand, we also saw an increasing impact on our emissions.
However, Target says it is keeping its promise to achieve zero net emissions, including supply chain, by 2040.
These increases do not deter us from our net zero commitment, nor from our work to continue creating strategies to avoid, reduce and remove emissions from our value chain, the company said.
Professor Geyer said the pressure on companies to continually increase their profits and sales makes such promises unrealistic. He recently wrote a book, “Less Business,” in which he argued that companies should pull back from their growth or make other radical changes to their businesses if they want to really help the climate. Such transformations no longer seem impossible, as the automotive industry is demonstrating its transition to electric vehicles.
The big myth in the world of corporate sustainability is the lucrative idea that a company can maximize profits and still remain environmentally friendly, Professor Geyer said in an interview. We have 30 years of data that we can look at and say they do not work.
