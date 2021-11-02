Promises for the corporate climate often ignore a key component: supply chains

For nearly 30 years, pharmaceutical giant Bristol Myers Squibb has been announcing that it is setting and meeting ambitious targets around energy and greenhouse gas emissions. These goals include being carbon neutral by 2040.

Hardware maker Caterpillar, Texas Instruments, Exxon Mobil and the Walt Disney Company have all made similar claims about the viability of their operations and set targets to reduce emissions.

But something is missing from these lofty corporate goals: any calculation of significant emissions from their supply chains or waste from their products. For some companies, they can make up to 95 percent of their total contribution to greenhouse gases.

A closer look at corporate America claims that its accelerated efforts to tackle the climate crisis made in marketing and investor presentations reveal that many of these assertions remain quite limited and fail to strike a chord at the source of most big carbon emissions: global supply chains that power the modern economy and have turned into a dinner talk amid massive outages this year.