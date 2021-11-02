Ecuador pledges at COP26 to establish a marine reserve for the Galpagos Islands





In an effort to protect the Galpagos Islands, a volcanic archipelago in the Pacific where Charles Darwin saw a plan for the origin of each species, the Ecuadorian president said on Tuesday that his nation would expand its marine reserve around natural treasures. “Today is a day that will go down in history for us, Ecuador, the Galpagos and the world,” said President Guillermo Lasso at the Glasgow Climate Summit. We are not only preserving the future of our country, but of all humanity. The government has agreed with the fisheries, tourism and conservation sectors to create a new marine reserve of more than 23,000 square miles in the Galpagos Islands. Mr Lasso said it would add to an existing marine reserve of about 50,000 square miles. As climate change warms the world’s oceans, these islands are a small place and scientists are concerned. Not only do the Galpagos sit at the intersection of three ocean currents, they are also at the crossroads of El Nio, a climatic phenomenon that can have far-reaching effects on weather around the world.

Research published in 2014 by more than a dozen climate scientists warned that rising ocean temperatures were making El Nio more frequent and intense. And UNESCO, the United Nations educational and cultural agency, says the Galpagos Islands are one of the places most vulnerable to the effects of climate change. This will not only strengthen the biodiversity of the areas, but will also strengthen our fight against climate change, Mr Lasso said.

