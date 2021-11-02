AGOA: Ethiopia on the verge of losing access to US lucrative trade program due to human rights violations





President Joe Biden has determined that Ethiopia is out of compliance with the admission requirements of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) “for serious internationally recognized human rights violations,” said one senior administration official.

The Ethiopian government must take “urgent action” by January 1 in order to remain in the program, which gives acceptable sub-Saharan African countries tax-free access to the US market for thousands of products.

The Biden administration is also preparing to issue sanctions under an executive order signed by Biden in September authorizing extensive sanctions against those involved in carrying out the ongoing conflict, according to officials.

The moves come as the conflict in northern Ethiopia approaches the grim one-year milestone and millions of Ethiopians risk starvation. There have been repeated calls from the United States and the international community for the parties to the conflict, including the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, to end hostilities.

“We are communicating to the Ethiopian government that there is still time to avoid or cancel these actions if they take urgent action,” said another senior administration official. “We call on the Ethiopian government to take urgent steps to ensure an end to all serious human rights violations, to give unimpeded access to international human rights monitors, and to remove barriers to humanitarian operations.” , they continued. “We are calling on all parties to stop military operations that are causing widespread loss of life and threats to civilians and to come to the negotiating table without preconditions.” The official said U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman, whom the Ethiopian government refused a visit from last month, “is ready to travel to Ethiopia to engage with the government this week and we hope he the accepted visit will be expected “. CNN has reported extensively on human rights abuses committed during the conflict, including bans, acts of sexual violence, and killings bearing the hallmarks of genocide – findings that have contributed to calls by bipartisan lawmakers for the administration to take action. An investigation by CNN released in early October revealed that the Ethiopian government used the country’s main commercial airline, Ethiopian Airlines, to transport weapons to and from neighboring Eritrea during the course of the war. Ethiopian Airlines said in a statement that it “strongly opposed” the findings of the investigation. The CNN investigation also sparked calls from U.S. lawmakers for sanctions and an investigation into Ethiopia’s AGOA admissibility. At the time when U.S. officials told CNN they would review Ethiopia eligibility in 2022, the planned review point. In a virtual meeting in late August with Ethiopia’s top policy adviser and chief trade negotiator Mamo Mihretu, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai “raised persistent internationally recognized human rights violations amid ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in northern Ethiopia, which could affect Ethiopia ‘s African future Acceptance of the Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) if not addressed, “according to a reading from its office. The first administration official said Biden took the decision to make Ethiopia non-compliant with AGOA eligibility requirements after “a monthly review and public call for information”. “The government cannot engage in serious human rights abuses and must cooperate in international efforts to eliminate human rights abuses, and the United States cannot and should not look the other way in these criteria. we want, “they said. The official said they were announcing the move to revoke Ethiopia’s AGOA access now in line with the typical 60-day legal notice under the law. They said there is a process where Ethiopia can “recover when the right actions are taken” even if it happens before the 2022 annual review of its suitability. In an opinion published in Foreign policy Last month, Ethiopia Chief Trade Negotiator Mihretu argued that “lifting AGOA admission would only worsen the situation of ordinary Ethiopians who have nothing to do with the Tigray conflict,” including women and low-income workers. The second senior administration official said that they “sincerely hope that the Prime Minister will use this opportunity, this space, and in light of what is happening on the ground, to take positive steps to come to the negotiating table for the sake of the country and for the sake of the country. those women … who will be affected by this ”. “It’s really up to Prime Minister Abiy to take the steps he needs to hopefully avoid the cause of the January 1 inadequacy,” they said.

