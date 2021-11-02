Sask. The government says Saskatoon has exceeded the suspended measure to limit the boundaries of private rallies

The Saskatchewan government is responding to criticism that it blocked local efforts by Saskatoon city council to bring more measures to mitigate the effect of the fourth wave of COVID-19.

“The city of Saskatoon wanted to move to an area that is not their jurisdiction. They knew that,” Don McMoris, the provincial minister of government relations, told the legislature on Monday.

“[Cities] we need to understand that we are dealing with this in a bigger picture with the province, “Health Minister Paul Merriman said in a scuffle with reporters.

On Friday, Saskatoon city councilors debated an interim bylaw that would ban private gatherings for unvaccinated or partially vaccinated Saskatoon residents outside their families.

The law would also have reduced the size of gatherings for weddings, funerals and churches to 25 per cent of the building’s capacity, with no indoor dinner (or a maximum of 150 people for churches) if the event did not require vaccination proof.

During the meeting, Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark said the Saskatchewan government had already indicated, three days earlier, that it would not support “municipalities enforcing bylaws based on the advice of local medical health officers,” as he described it. Clark.

Councilors then voted against the second reading of the bylaw by 10-1 votes, with only Ward 2 councilor Hilary Gough voting in support of the move. The councilors were divided more evenly before Clark spoke of the province’s stand.

In a statement after the meeting, Clark criticized the province for sending mixed messages about what cities could do during the pandemic. He noted the remarks Prime Minister Scott Moe and Merriman made earlier in the fourth wave, encouraging municipalities to look at further steps to combat COVID-19.

Clark cited Merriman’s October 14 remark that, “if municipalities want to be able to add on top of that, they have that ability to do so.”

Clark added that he was disappointed with the province’s decision on Friday “to limit our ability to take action”.

“I knew what the answer would be”

Matt Love with the Saskatchewan NDP Opposition brought the episode to the legislature on Monday. Love accused the province of sowing chaos and asked Merriman to respond.

McMorris rose to the post of health minister.

“The city of Saskatoon knew what the answer would be,” McMorris said. “And I think that is reflected in their vote.”

McMorris said the province had been clear with Clark about the city powers of Saskatoon and what not.

He said the Saskatchewan government has supported cities in passing rules that are within their remit, such as limiting the number of people who can gather at city-owned facilities.

“The only reason they voted down the motion was because you intervened and told them you would not let them do it,” Love objected.

When asked about the Love-McMorris exchange in his conversation with reporters, Merriman said he thought McMorris had been clear.

“The city of Saskatoon has a kind of lane for those who have authority. And if they want, they can enforce stricter restrictions within the city’s facilities. They can do it easily. And that ‘s what I’m talking about. [before]. “