Man arrested for 9 days in China for sending memes deemed “offensive” to police





The man, identified only by his last name Li, allegedly sent memes to Chinese social media platform WeChat, in a group exchange complaining about local Covid-19 prevention and control measures late last month, according to authorities. and state media.

Police in Qingtongxia city, Ningxia region, posted a picture of Li’s text exchange on Chinese social media, but later removed the post.

State-led outlet cards published further details of the incident that caused surprise in China, with a linked hashtag collecting 170 million views. Many protested against Li’s sentence, arguing that the use of an online joke was not a reason to be arrested by police.

According to The Paper, Lee sent a meme showing a dog in a police hat, holding a police badge and pointing at the camera. It is a common image that has been widely used on the internet before, with various variations sometimes including a cat or cartoon character in a police hat. On Saturday evening, local police received information from a member of the public, claiming that Lee had sent an image “insulting the image of the police,” according to The Paper. Police launched an investigation into the chat group, which had more than 330 members, according to The Paper. After discovering that Li was “dissatisfied with the community’s preventive measures,” police called Li to the station, where he was questioned, and eventually “confessed to the illegal fact of police insult.” Police said his actions had constituted the offense of “choosing quarrels and provoking trouble” and gave him nine days in custody as a sentence. The newspaper praised the efforts of local authorities to control the virus. Police are “at the forefront of preventing and controlling the epidemic to build a safety barrier to human life and health,” the article said. “However, there are some people dissatisfied with the measures to prevent the epidemic, even openly insulting the police,” the article added. “For such illegal acts, the Qingtongxia Police Department always insists on the policy of ‘zero tolerance’ and punishes them resolutely under the law to protect law enforcement authority and the legal dignity of the police.” China has some of the strictest measures in the world for Covid-19, including travel restrictions, premature blockages and mass testing. This is in contrast to other countries in Asia, which are learning to live with the virus after carrying out mass vaccinations. These measures, although widely known within China, have also caused rare signs of public resistance in recent weeks as the number of virus cases increases. Two residents were arrested in October after trying to climb over the fences of their locked-in community. And on social media, some residents have started complaining about isolation tariffs for long periods of time and the damage it has caused to local economies.

