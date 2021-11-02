People buried under a collapsed luxury floor in Nigeria are calling for help





But on Monday, this half-built building with more than 20 floors in the economic center of Nigeria became the scene of tragedy, after all the structure collapsed and killed at least ten people.

Nine other survivors have so far been exhumed from the rubble, according to Lagos Deputy Governor’s Obafemi Hamzat.

On Tuesday morning, voices were heard calling for help under piles of rubble and twisted metal. Emergency crews are now racing to rescue an unknown number of people still trapped below what was supposed to be a “7-star hotel experience”, according to brochures from Fourscore Homes building developers.

The incident has raised concerns over construction practices and regulatory controls in Nigeria, where a number of buildings have collapsed in recent years.

It has also brought new pain to dozens of spectators who gathered at the devastated site on Tuesday. Among them, confused relatives anxiously awaiting the news of their loved ones. One of these viewers, Farati Bakare, was waiting for the news about his uncle, who said he had visited the place yesterday. But as the hours go by, their hopes for good news are also fading. Ibrahim Farinloye, of the national agency that coordinates rescue operations, told reporters gathered at the scene on Tuesday that he had spoken to people trapped inside the building and remains hopeful that more will be brought out alive. “We heard voices coming in and out,” Farinloye said. “After communicating with them, we jumped into action. Two excavators were deployed in the area.” Anger and confusion A mason, who gave his name as Dragon, said he had gone on a mission when he saw the building collapse. He described seeing a lifeless body pulled from the rubble and people covered in dust after that. Dragon said he knew of at least seven other masons who were still missing in the disaster. Another missing person is 26-year-old Zainab Oyindamola Sanni, who is performing her national mandatory youth service with FourScore, the building developers, her family told CNN. The young woman’s brother, Fawaz Sanni, said she was among those spoken to by rescue workers and that she had responded. “I was told she was still alive,” he said. Locals criticized the slow response from emergency services as a result of the collapse on Monday, with a witness telling CNN “we have waited four or five hours now!” Another man shouted, “People are dying!” In desperation, a number of people headed to dig up people with bare hands, pulling three people out of the rubble before emergency services arrived on Monday. The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said it activated its emergency response plan by sending excavation equipment to the scene. The Nigerian Red Cross also in the country assisting the authorities. Questions about collapse The building, located on Gerald Street in the affluent Ikoyi district of the city, is a construction site for luxury apartments. It had been under construction for two years. A booklet about the building features an artist’s impression of sleek white buildings with pools and penthouse apartments costing $ 5 million. Deputy Governor Hamzat said the building, known as the “360-degree tower”, was sealed by planning agents in July due to construction violations. A Lagos state spokesman identified the owner of the building as Femi Osibona from Fourscore Homes and said Osibona was “taking corrective action when the incident occurred”. It is not known what caused the collapse of the building. The investigation into the cause of the collapse is ongoing and field officials are assessing possible damage to surrounding structures, according to a statement from the Lagos state government. CNN contacted Fourscore Heights Limited, the parent company of Fourscore Homes, but had not received a response at the time of publication. Building collapses in Nigeria have increased in recent years, often due to a lack of compliance with regulatory controls, poor construction knowledge, and substandard building materials. In 2019, the collapse of two separate buildings, including one that housed a school, left dozens dead. An expert told CNN at the time that more than 1,000 buildings were in danger of collapsing in Lagos.

CNN’s Eliza Mackintosh, Wayne Chang and Katie Polglase contributed to this report

