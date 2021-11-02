Dozens killed in attack on military hospital in Afghanistan’s capital





At least 25 people were killed and more than a dozen injured during an attack on a military hospital in the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday, according to local officials, with firearms and explosions echoing throughout the city until the afternoon. The attack, which involved gunmen and at least one suicide bomber, targeted the 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan military hospital in one of Kabul’s wealthiest neighborhoods, where two wounded soldiers fighting for the former government were being treated. and Taliban fighters. Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, said the attack was carried out by several members of the Islamic State, including a suicide bomber who detonated his explosives at the hospital gate. A car full of explosives outside the hospital also exploded, injuring dozens and several Taliban fighters were killed and wounded in the ensuing gun battle, Mr Mujahid said. A doctor at the hospital, who declined to be named for fear of his safety, said gunmen had entered a ward filled with wounded Taliban fighters and shot them in their beds.

Another doctor hiding inside the hospital said he could still hear gunshots inside the building early Tuesday afternoon. Another person inside said the attackers had entered several floors and opened fire on anyone they saw, adding that some doctors and nurses were locked on the third floor. Although Islamic State has not yet claimed responsibility, there has been an increase in Islamic State attacks across Afghanistan since the fall of the Western-backed government in August and the takeover of the country by the Taliban. The terrorist group has taken advantage of the Taliban’s difficulties in securing urban centers. An out-of-hospital vendor, who declined to be named, said the initial blasts had been 10 minutes apart and there were many people on the ground. He was left with a back injury, he added.

This complex attack on Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan Hospital is likely to be the first of its kind for the Taliban to face: armed actors and a suicide bomber entering a large, crowded building full of civilians. The Western-backed government faced such incidents by deploying commandos, who were almost always backed by NATO special operations forces.

The Taliban, known for carrying out these kinds of attacks over the past 20 years as insurgents, have little support or experience when it comes to dealing with such an event themselves. Qari Saeed Khosty, an Interior Ministry spokesman, confirmed on Twitter that there had been at least one explosion at the hospital and that Taliban forces were responding to the attack. Islamic State suicide bombings in Kabul, the northern city of Kunduz and Afghanistan’s second largest city, Kandahar, have killed at least 90 people and injured hundreds in recent weeks. In August, a Islamic State suicide bomber killed approximately 170 civilians and 13 members of the US military at the gates of Kabul International Airport. The Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan Military Hospital has been repeatedly attacked in recent years by both Islamic State and the Taliban.

Taimour Shah contributed to reporting from Kandahar, Afghanistan and Jaqoob Akbary from Kabul.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/02/world/asia/afghanistan-hospital-attack.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos