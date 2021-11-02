World Leaders Join UK Advances in Glasgow to Accelerate Clean Affordable Technology Worldwide

The UK Prime Minister is launching an international plan to deliver clean and affordable technology anywhere by 2030 at COP26 today.

Over 40 world leaders have supported and signed the New Progress Agenda, including the US, India, EU, China, emerging economies and some of the countries most vulnerable to climate change representing more than 70% of the economy world and any region.

Modeled according to the UK’s historic Net Zero Strategy, the Progress Agenda will see countries and businesses coordinate and strengthen their climate action each year to dramatically scale and accelerate the development and deployment of clean technologies and reduce costs this decade.

The goal is to make clean technologies the most affordable, accessible and attractive choice for everyone globally by 2030 in each of the most polluting sectors, especially by supporting the developing world to access the innovation and tools needed to transition to net zero.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is setting the first five goals, Glasgow Advances, which collectively cover more than 50% of global emissions:

Power: Clean energy is the most affordable and reliable option for all countries to meet their energy needs efficiently by 2030.

Road transport: Zero emission vehicles are the normal and accessible new, affordable and sustainable in all regions until 2030.

Steel: Almost zero emission steel is the preferred choice in global markets, with efficient use and production of near zero emission steel created and growing in every region by 2030.

Hydrogen: Affordable, low-carbon renewable hydrogen is available globally by 2030.

Agriculture: Climate-friendly agriculture is the most attractive and widely accepted alternative for farmers everywhere by 2030.

The plan will see countries and businesses working closely through a range of key international initiatives to accelerate innovation and grow green industries, this includes, for example, stimulating green investment through strong industry signals for the future economy. approximation of policies and standards, merging. R&D efforts, coordination of public investment and mobilization of private finance especially for developing countries.

Delivering the first five breakthroughs could create 20 million new jobs globally and add over $ 16 trillion to both emerging and advanced economies.

This comes as the Prime Minister welcomes world leaders on the second day of the COP26 World Leaders Summit in a session on innovation and clean technology.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson said:

By making clean technology the most affordable, accessible and attractive choice, predetermined in the sectors that are currently the most polluting, we can reduce emissions worldwide. Glasgow advances will do this forward, so that by 2030 clean technologies can be enjoyed everywhere, not only by reducing emissions, but also by creating more jobs and greater prosperity.

Glasgow Advances will advance global progress towards halving emissions by 2030, which is essential to keep the temperature rise limit at 1.5C within reach and support the UK’s main goals of ensuring Global actions to phase out coal and speed up the transition to electric vehicles.

Leaders will also commit to discussing global progress each year in each sector starting in 2022 supported by annual reports led by the International Energy Agency in collaboration with the International Renewable Energy Agency and UN High Level Champions with annual discussions of ministers across the government gathered around the mission. Ministers of Innovation and Clean Energy. This Global Point of Control process will seek to continuously support and strengthen international cooperation across the agenda throughout this decade.

At today ‘s event, world leaders, CEOs and philanthropists are also expected to launch a number of new initiatives in support of Glasgow Advances, including:

Launch of the UK-India-led Green Grids One Sun One World One Grid initiative, approved by over 80 countries, to mobilize the political will, finance and technical assistance needed to connect continents, countries and communities with the best renewable energy sources globally. to ensure that no one is left without access to clean energy.

Launching the Global Energy Alliance for People and the Planet with an initial $ 10 billion fund from philanthropists and development banks to support energy access and clean energy transition in the Global South, in strategic partnership with the Energy Transition Council of led by MB.

AIM4C, a new US-UAE-led initiative with over 30 supporting countries committed to accelerating innovation in sustainable agriculture, already raising $ 4 billion in increased investment in climate-friendly agriculture and innovation of food systems, including $ 1 billion from the US.

The Breakthrough Energy Catalyst program, which aims to raise $ 3 billion in concession capital to catalyze up to $ 30 billion in investment in cutting-edge technology costs and creating markets for green products for green hydrogen, Direct Air Capture, long-term energy conservation and sustainable aviation fuel including 200 million MB support.

The First Movers Coalition, a US-led buyer club of 25 major global companies pledging to help commercialize key emerging technologies in sectors such as steel, trucks, shipping, aviation, aluminum, concrete, chemicals and direct capture of air.

UN high-level climate champions COP25 and COP26 Gonzalo Munoz and Nigel Topping, who have supported the Progress Agenda by promoting ambitious action between the action of the non-state actors community and leading private sector initiatives, said:

With key private sector actors mobilizing after the advances needed to achieve a net zero world in time and world leaders signing the Progress Agenda, governments around the world will help dramatically escalate and accelerate the race to zero emissions and to fulfill the promise of the Paris Agreement. This is what the future of the COP is about – catalyzing a ring of innovative ambition between political leadership and private sector dynamism to move towards a resilient and prosperous zero-carbon future.

Through the Net Zero strategy, the UK is leading the way in transforming these industries internationally and helping reduce the costs of these technologies through billions of pounds of investment.

Investments and growth of the UK and other countries in green industries have shown that costs can fall by for example by about 60% in offshore wind and about 90% in battery technology for electric vehicles in the decade to year 2020. Repeating this around the world will be crucial to helping halve global emissions by 2030.

In support of this agenda, the Prime Minister yesterday launched the COP26 Clean Green Initiative, a large $ 3 billion investment package and guarantees to support the expansion of sustainable infrastructure and revolutionary green technology in developing countries, helping tackling climate change and boosting economic growth.

The UK has also doubled its international climate funding to $ 11.6 billion over five years, with an additional $ 1 billion in 2025 if the economy grows as expected, supporting developing countries to access clean technology and build green infrastructure .