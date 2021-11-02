Nations with 85% of the Earth’s forests vow to change deforestationExBulletin







Raul Arboleda / AFP via Getty Images Brazil, home to the Amazon rainforest, is among at least 105 countries pledging to cancel deforestation as part of an agreement signed at a major international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. of Glasgow Leaders Statement on Forests and Land Use it also includes Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and its signatories make up about 85% of the world’s forests. The agreement aims to preserve and accelerate forest restoration and significantly increase funding and investment to promote sustainable forest management, conservation and support for indigenous and local communities. Politicians praised the deal, but it was met with less enthusiasm by activist groups. President Biden, who is attending the summit known as COP26, said the plan “will help the world meet our common goal of halting the natural loss of forests”. He said it would restore 200 million hectares (approximately 500 million hectares) of forests and other ecosystems by 2030. “We will work to ensure that markets recognize the true economic value of natural carbon divers and motivate governments. “, landowners and stakeholders to prioritize conservation,” said Biden. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in a tweet, called it “historic action.” “We have a chance to end the long history of mankind as an invader of nature and to become its guardian.” The statement adds about $ 19 billion in public and private funds. About $ 1.7 billion of that has been pledged by the US, UK, Norway, Germany, the Netherlands and 17 other private funders, such as the Ford Foundation and foundations run by billionaires Jeff Bezos and Mike Bloomberg, to fund “activities to provide , strengthen and protect the land and resource rights of indigenous peoples and local communities, ”according to the Associated Press. A Ford Foundation spokesman told the AP that governments are giving about $ 1 billion and the rest will come from private financiers. The deal extends a similar 2014 commitment made by 40 countries that experts have said did little to address the problem, and the latest deal received a skeptical reception from climate activists. Jakob Kronik, director of international co-operation at Denmark-based Forests of the World, called the statement “a very positive announcement”, but also warned, “The promise must be for 2025, not 2030. Action is now urgent and necessary.” Souparna Lahiri of the Global Forest Coalition said the agreement “is one of those often repeated efforts to make us believe deforestation can be stopped and forests can be preserved by pushing billions of dollars into the land and territories of indigenous peoples and local communities.” “ Forests absorb approximately one-third of carbon dioxide emissions, according to the World Institute of Nonprofit Resources, which says that by 2020, the world lost 100,000 square miles of forest, an area larger than the United Kingdom. The three largest rainforests in the world are located in the Amazon, the Congo River Basin and Southeast Asia. They have historically acted as “carbon choke”, absorbing more carbon dioxide than they produce. However, explorative published earlier this year suggests that forests involving Southeast Asia have become a net carbon emitter “due to plantation clearings, uncontrolled fires and drainage of peat soils”, while the Amazon is on the verge of following the example if rapid deforestation does not happen quickly. inverted.

