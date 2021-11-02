US, UK and EU to help finance coal outage in South Africa, providing a model for the developing world





Tuesday’s announcement gave a glimmer of hope at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, where mood has been low as the G20 leaders’ summit failed to set a final date for coal use, as some member states and the COP26 Presidency had wanted to do.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the initial $ 8.5 billion partnership would help South Africa decarbonize its coal-intensive energy system. Details of the specific funding were not disclosed and diplomats expect the fine print to be processed in the coming months.

US President Joe Biden stressed that trillions of public and private funding will be needed to help the developing world move away from fossil fuels.

“By helping and responding to the needs of developing countries, instead of dictating projects remotely, we can make the biggest impact for those most in need,” he said.

Climate scientists and some diplomats say the South African deal could pave the way for similar deals with other highly polluting developing countries – a critical step in curbing global warming and avoiding a full-blown climate catastrophe. The promise to fund a coal transition will be noticed by politicians in developing countries, because South Africa is among the most coal-dependent countries in the world. A key hurdle in the COP26 talks is climate financing. There is a global North-South divide at COP26 over the broken promises of rich countries to transfer $ 100 billion a year to the developing world to help its transition to low-carbon economies. The $ 100 billion target was lost last year and remains a huge gap. Experts say $ 100 billion a year is not enough to get started. Prior to COP26, only a small number of developed countries paid their fair share of climate financing for the poorest countries. according to the independent ODI institute. The most polluting company in the world Nearly 90% of South Africa’s energy production is fueled by coal, making the country one of the heaviest pollutants on the planet. South Africa’s Mpumalanga Province is home to most of the country’s coal industry and coal-fired power plants, with their colossal chimneys on either side of the highway. Moving east from Johannesburg to the province, coal mines appear almost as soon as the neighborhoods retreat. Recently, the Center for Energy and Clean Air Research judged Eskom, which has the energy monopoly in South Africa, as the most polluting energy company in the world. It explodes the most deadly sulfur dioxide than the energy sectors of the US, Europe, and even China. But Eskom Group CEO Andr de Ruyter thinks the company’s emissions history is an opportunity for rich countries. They are explicitly supporting a transition to cleaner energy and have already made significant promises to reduce coal. But someone has to pay for it. “The cost of reducing a tonne of carbon in South Africa is a fraction of what it would cost to reduce that carbon in the US or Europe,” de Ruyter told CNN in an interview. “If you have a limited amount of money to fight climate change, then coming to a country like South Africa and pushing to get rid of carbon emissions makes absolute sense.” The cost of reconfiguring distribution to access green technology will run into the tens of billions of dollars, de Ruyter said. After years of mismanagement and allegations of corruption, Eskom has colossal levels of debt totaling more than $ 25 billion and, by most estimates, South Africa has plenty of coal left on earth. And even before the deal, South Africa had committed to switching to renewable resources, a political commitment that helped win the US, the UK and the EU. “There is a saying that the Stone Age did not end because of the scarcity of stones. I am convinced that, given current technological trends, the coal age will not end because of the scarcity of coal,” de Ruyter said. . But it may expand due to lack of jobs. Like most of the proposed climate action, local political realities are where green energy initiatives will live or die. The Minerals Council, an industry lobbying group, says about 450,000 households in Mpumalanga province alone depend on coal for their livelihood. With official unemployment fluctuating at around 34%, a significant job loss in the sector would be politically dangerous for the ruling ANC. “You will not be able to replace all the jobs that coal and ash were able to create, because you need a lot more hands and generally more skilled people with that,” said Marcus Nemadodzi, general manager of Komat Power. station. Nemadodzi points to a residual unit that generates energy in the obsolete power plant. The government hit Komat in the 1990s, but turned it online as Eskom struggled and still struggles to provide reliable electricity for homes and businesses. Soon, it will be shut down permanently, with some resources shifted to produce small-scale solar power for rural electrification. “This will be a process. We will not turn off one and the next morning there will be another, but we have to start somewhere,” Nemadodzi said. At a news conference in late September, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa told CNN that a fair transition is a necessity, calling it a “gradual process”. “We want those countries from the most developed economies that have done so much damage to the environment to fulfill the commitments and promises they have made through the conferences that have been held,” he said. Although much more funding will be needed to fully move South Africa towards renewable resources, the UK High Commissioner to South Africa called the agreement in development to help fund the country’s ambitious resource targets. renewable, an important moment. “If we want to keep alive the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, developed economies must work in partnership with major developing countries and emerging economies to provide a smooth, inclusive and accelerated transition.” away from coal and development. of a sustainable, green and growing economy for all. “This agreement shows how it can be done,” said Antony Phillipson. Part of the political commitment in South Africa comes from the realization that this corner of the globe will be hit by the effects of the climate crisis, with more frequent droughts and faster temperature rises expected in much of South Africa. Globally, it will not be enough for major emitters like China and the US to curb emissions. Climate scientists say that almost every nation that emits will have to play a role in avoiding volatile temperature rises. But if your survival is based on coal, you have a very different perspective. Eighty-four steps down in an untapped mine near Ermelos, illegal miners use pickaxes and shovels to remove coal to sell for stoves and heating throughout the province. It is sometimes said that they sell it to intermediaries who sell coal to Eskom. Anthony Bonginkosi faces the threat of falling stones and deadly gases to feed his grandmother and sister. He has heard of the promise to ban the use of coal. “I have no other choice, I have to keep my hunger. Not only me, but also those who follow me,” he said. “What can I say about that. It makes me scared. We have a lot of people who depend on coal. So we can not live without it.”

