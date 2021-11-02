The cost of fossil fuels far exceeds COP26 funding for forests





Forests once covered the United States and Europe. People cut them down, turning the land into farms, towns and cities. In many other countries around the world, like South America, the Congo Basin, Southeast Asia, people did much less for this. Now, as the world looks down on the barrel of climate catastrophe and a worsening biodiversity crisis, the remaining forests must stand on their own two feet for the sake of all. As with fossil fuels, countries that became rich by cutting down their forests are urging others to avoid the same thing, leading to Tuesday’s comprehensive promise from more than 100 countries to protect global forests. When it comes to climate change, forests, peatlands and other carbon-rich ecosystems can be a blessing or a curse. Let them stand and they absorb the carbon dioxide that warms the planet from the atmosphere. They fell, burned or drained and released greenhouse gases, making everything much worse.

Can we develop without deforestation initially? asked Ana Toni, executive director of the Brazil Institute for Climate and Society, a climate protection group. This is the big challenge. That is why we must have an international effort. What it’s all about, of course, is the money, and the amounts announced at the United Nations climate summit on Tuesday look like a lot: More than $ 20 billion from governments and the private sector. But consider this in context. The financial announcements we have heard in Glasgow are welcome, but remain small compared to large private and public inflows, often in terms of subsidies that promote deforestation, said Frances Seymour of the World Resources Institute, a research group. Are you careful to make an assumption of how much governments are only investing in harmful things? They spend about $ 500 billion a year supporting fossil fuels and agricultural practices that are potentially harmful. Climate activists have ridiculed these subsidies for decades. Most government promises for forests will support work to protect, restore and manage them sustainably in countries that qualify for overseas development assistance. Other elements believe in the market, creating mechanisms for giant companies like Amazon to help protect the Amazon rainforest. BlackRock, Bayer, Nestl and Unilever are among the companies that are jumping. Moreover, more than 30 financial institutions promised to stop investing in companies responsible for deforestation. And a new set of guidelines offers a way to eliminate deforestation from supply chains.

However, critics expressed disappointment that the promise of deforestation was not mandatory and that supply chain measures no longer involved enforcement mechanisms. The package includes another aspect: $ 1.7 billion for indigenous peoples and local communities. Research shows that these groups have done a better job than the rest of the world in forest and biodiversity care. Tuntiak Katan, general coordinator of the Global Alliance of Territorial Communities and a member of the Extinct People in Amazonian Ecuador, praised the new initiative, but questioned the wisdom of throwing money at a system he sees as broken. If this funding does not work directly, and side by side, with indigenous peoples, it will not have the necessary impact, he said.

