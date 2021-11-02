Joint Statement: International Partnership for Fair Energy Transition

The governments of South Africa, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States, together with the European Union, today announced an ambitious and long-term Partnership for Fair Energy Transition to support South Africa’s efforts. for decarbonization.

The partnership aims to accelerate the decarbonisation of the South African economy, with a focus on the electricity system, to help it achieve the ambitious goals set out in the updated National Defined Contribution emission goals.

It will mobilize an initial $ 8.5 billion commitment for the first phase of funding, through various mechanisms including grants, concessional loans, and investments and risk-sharing instruments, including private sector mobilization.

The partnership is expected to prevent up to 1-1.5 gigatonnes of emissions over the next 20 years and support South Africa to move away from coal and accelerate its transition to a resilient, low-emission, climate economy.

The Head of State of the Republic of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa, expressed his support for the statement:

South Africa welcomes the commitment made in the Political Statement to support the implementation of our revised National Defined Contribution, which represents our countries’ ambitious efforts to support the global battle against climate change. We look forward to a long-term partnership that can serve as an appropriate model of support for climate action from developed to developing countries, recognizing the importance of a fair transition to a low-carbon, climate-resistant society that promotes employment and livelihood.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, welcomed the announcement:

This game-changing partnership will set a precedent for how countries can work together to accelerate the transition to clean, green energy and technology.

Getting rid of coal is essential if we are to achieve our goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees. President Ramaphosa has shown real leadership on this issue and the UK is committed to working with South Africa and our partners to support a fair and equitable transition to renewable energy.

The President of the United States of America, Joseph R. Biden added:

The United States, along with the United Kingdom, France, Germany and the EU are announcing a new partnership with South Africa to help transform their economy faster into a clean energy economy. South Africa is currently the largest emitter in Africa due to its strong reliance on coal for energy. By shutting down South Africa coal plants ahead of schedule and investing in clean energy alternatives for the people of South Africa and supporting an equitable and inclusive transition in the coal sector in South Africa, we are following the promise of partners of the G7 made in Cornwall to accelerate the transition away from coal in developing countries.

The President of the Republic of France, Emmanuel Macron said:

This new partnership mobilizes very significant support for South Africa’s ambitious decarbonisation project for a fair energy transition. It will benefit from the long-standing cooperation between France and South Africa through the work of the French Development Agency. And we hope it will set the standard for other such partnerships in the future. France is ready.

The Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Angela Merkel, said:

I am very pleased that Germany is part of this important partnership with South Africa and we can share our experience with a fair transition. We are committed to supporting both the decarbonisation of electricity generation in South Africa and the development of new economic opportunities for affected communities.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen noted:

This partnership is the first global and can become a model of how to support a fair transition worldwide. By joining forces, we can accelerate the phasing out of coal in partner countries, supporting vulnerable communities that depend on it. Ensuring a fair transition is a priority for the EU, both at home and abroad.

Fulfilling this ambition will affect communities and mining workers. The Partnership recognizes the importance of supporting South Africa’s efforts to lead a Fair Transition that supports affected workers and vulnerable communities, particularly coal miners, women and youth, as South Africa’s economy changes.

Will work to identify funding options for innovative technical developments and investments, including electric vehicles and green hydrogen, to help create quality and green jobs.

Today’s announcement represents a powerful example of action through a global collaboration between an emerging economy and international partners to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees. It is open to other countries wishing to contribute with financial capacity, thus exerting a further impetus for the clean energy transition in South Africa.

The Political Statement issued today marks the beginning of a process. Partnership operational agreements will be elaborated in detail over the coming months.

Statement by the Governments of the Republic of South Africa, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the United States of America, the French Republic and the Federal Republic of Germany and the European Union.