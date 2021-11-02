International
Joint Statement: International Partnership for Fair Energy Transition
The governments of South Africa, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States, together with the European Union, today announced an ambitious and long-term Partnership for Fair Energy Transition to support South Africa’s efforts. for decarbonization.
The partnership aims to accelerate the decarbonisation of the South African economy, with a focus on the electricity system, to help it achieve the ambitious goals set out in the updated National Defined Contribution emission goals.
It will mobilize an initial $ 8.5 billion commitment for the first phase of funding, through various mechanisms including grants, concessional loans, and investments and risk-sharing instruments, including private sector mobilization.
The partnership is expected to prevent up to 1-1.5 gigatonnes of emissions over the next 20 years and support South Africa to move away from coal and accelerate its transition to a resilient, low-emission, climate economy.
The Head of State of the Republic of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa, expressed his support for the statement:
South Africa welcomes the commitment made in the Political Statement to support the implementation of our revised National Defined Contribution, which represents our countries’ ambitious efforts to support the global battle against climate change.
We look forward to a long-term partnership that can serve as an appropriate model of support for climate action from developed to developing countries, recognizing the importance of a fair transition to a low-carbon, climate-resistant society that promotes employment and livelihood.
The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, welcomed the announcement:
This game-changing partnership will set a precedent for how countries can work together to accelerate the transition to clean, green energy and technology.
Getting rid of coal is essential if we are to achieve our goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees. President Ramaphosa has shown real leadership on this issue and the UK is committed to working with South Africa and our partners to support a fair and equitable transition to renewable energy.
The President of the United States of America, Joseph R. Biden added:
The United States, along with the United Kingdom, France, Germany and the EU are announcing a new partnership with South Africa to help transform their economy faster into a clean energy economy. South Africa is currently the largest emitter in Africa due to its strong reliance on coal for energy.
By shutting down South Africa coal plants ahead of schedule and investing in clean energy alternatives for the people of South Africa and supporting an equitable and inclusive transition in the coal sector in South Africa, we are following the promise of partners of the G7 made in Cornwall to accelerate the transition away from coal in developing countries.
The President of the Republic of France, Emmanuel Macron said:
This new partnership mobilizes very significant support for South Africa’s ambitious decarbonisation project for a fair energy transition.
It will benefit from the long-standing cooperation between France and South Africa through the work of the French Development Agency. And we hope it will set the standard for other such partnerships in the future. France is ready.
The Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Angela Merkel, said:
I am very pleased that Germany is part of this important partnership with South Africa and we can share our experience with a fair transition. We are committed to supporting both the decarbonisation of electricity generation in South Africa and the development of new economic opportunities for affected communities.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen noted:
This partnership is the first global and can become a model of how to support a fair transition worldwide. By joining forces, we can accelerate the phasing out of coal in partner countries, supporting vulnerable communities that depend on it. Ensuring a fair transition is a priority for the EU, both at home and abroad.
Fulfilling this ambition will affect communities and mining workers. The Partnership recognizes the importance of supporting South Africa’s efforts to lead a Fair Transition that supports affected workers and vulnerable communities, particularly coal miners, women and youth, as South Africa’s economy changes.
Will work to identify funding options for innovative technical developments and investments, including electric vehicles and green hydrogen, to help create quality and green jobs.
Today’s announcement represents a powerful example of action through a global collaboration between an emerging economy and international partners to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees. It is open to other countries wishing to contribute with financial capacity, thus exerting a further impetus for the clean energy transition in South Africa.
The Political Statement issued today marks the beginning of a process. Partnership operational agreements will be elaborated in detail over the coming months.
Statement by the Governments of the Republic of South Africa, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the United States of America, the French Republic and the Federal Republic of Germany and the European Union.
Recognizing the need for accelerated action towards the goals and objectives of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement, including the long-term goals of mitigation, adaptation and financing, to avoid the worst effects of climate change on our countries , people and the environment;
Noting that in order to limit the impacts of climate change, the international community must collectively halve global greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and achieve net global CO2 emissions by 2050, drastically reducing other greenhouse gas emissions ;
Underlining the consequent urgency of decarbonizing energy systems by increasing energy efficiency and accelerating the retirement of coal energy and the use of renewable sources;
Recognizing that sustainable financing from developed countries, multilateral institutions and investors is required to increase support for the transition in South Africa;
Stressing the need for a fair, equitable and inclusive transition for workers and affected communities, so that everyone is protected from the risks and benefits of the opportunities presented by this transition and no one is left behind;
Confirming that the transition process should be based on the full inclusion of organized labor and business in targeted retraining and skills building programs, job creation and the provision of other forms of support to ensure that workers are the beneficiaries key to our transition to a greener future;
Recognizing that South Africa faces significant development challenges, including poverty, inequality and unemployment, which have been exacerbated by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic;
Recognizing that South Africa requires a transition that is fair, especially as there are several important sectors of its economy that might otherwise be adversely affected by such a transition, including mining, energy, manufacturing and transport;
Welcoming, in this context, the submission of South Africa to an expanded, ambitious National Defined Contribution that strengthens the country’s contribution to the adaptation and mitigation goals of the Paris Agreement;
Recognizing the progress made by the Government of the Republic of South Africa as well as the leadership of Eskom, organized workers, businesses, civil society and local governments towards the net zero aspirations set out in the South Africa Long-Term Emissions Development Strategy;
Noting South Africa’s intention to dismantle and reuse or upgrade coal-fired power plants, invest in new low-emission generation capacities such as renewables, increase energy efficiency and pursue green industrialization as production using green technology and a shift in the production of electric vehicles;
Embrace opportunities for industrial innovation to create quality green jobs, increase renewable energy production, and foster sustainable economic growth for a resilient, zero-net South Africa economy;
Recognizing the unprecedented opportunity for South Africa to become a leader in a smooth energy transition and the importance of global cooperation;
Recognizing also the need for long-term cooperation, in proportion to the timeline for a fair energy transition in South Africa; AND
Recognizing the commitments of developed countries to provide support, including funding, for mitigation and adaptation efforts in developing countries; Opt for it
Establish an ambitious long-term partnership to support South Africa’s path to low emissions and resilient climate development, accelerate a smooth transition and decarbonisation of the electricity system, and develop new economic opportunities, such as green hydrogen and electric vehicles, among other interventions for him. support the relocation of South Africa towards a low carbon future.
Create a comprehensive task force comprised of South Africa and international partners, to enable:
a. Accelerated decarbonisation of the South African electricity system to achieve the most ambitious potential target within the range of the South Africa Defined National Contribution in terms of available resources;
b. South Africa’s efforts to lead a fair transition that protects vulnerable workers and communities, particularly coal miners, women and youth, affected by coal removal;
c. South Africa’s nationally defined efforts to successfully and sustainably manage Eskoms’s debt, to define the role of the private sector and to create a favorable environment through policy reform in the electricity sector, such as dissolution and improved revenue collection;
d. Local value chains (including Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) to take advantage of new areas of economic opportunity; AND
e. Opportunities for technological innovation and private investment to foster the creation of green and quality jobs as part of a prosperous, low-emission economy.
Depending on the investment framework agreement, and in accordance with budgetary procedures and consensus on the use of funds and the terms on which financing can be secured, mobilize an initial amount of about $ 8.5 billion over the next three to five years through a appropriate combination of financial instruments, which may include, but are not limited to, multilateral and bilateral grants, concessional loans, guarantees and private investment, as well as technical support to enable a fair transition, with a view to long-term engagement.
Explore additional funding sources and mobilize or engage additional international partners to further support South Africa’s ambitions.
This partnership is a demonstration of the willingness of developed and developing countries to cooperate in a vital challenge facing humanity.
Sources
2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/joint-statement-international-just-energy-transition-partnership
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]