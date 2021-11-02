Joe Biden urges democracies to lead the way in the last day of the climate crisis in Glasgow





During a meeting on the sidelines of the summit on the climate aspects of his Build Back Better World (B3W) initiative, the President argued that the collective effort of Western countries to support infrastructure in the developing world is a chance to prove that democracy can still give results.

The B3W program was announced in June at the G7. He intends to oppose China’s “One Generation and One Road” initiative.

“We offer a positive alternative to debt traps and corruption. We can curb entire countries if we do not. Transparency is extremely important. And by helping and responding to the needs of developing countries, rather than dictating projects from “We can make the biggest impact on those who need it most,” Biden said. “We have to show – and I think we will show – that democracy is still the best way to give results. “

Biden said there is an “urgent need for infrastructure development in countries … that prioritizes the fight against climate change from the moment the caps enter the ground and green and economic growth begins”.

“By coming together to make a difference in the lives of people around the world, you have to show – and I think we will show – that democracy is still the best way to deliver results,” he added. Earlier Tuesday, Biden launched a new plan to conserve forests worldwide that aims to pool diplomatic, economic and political tools to promote forest conservation worldwide. The issue of keeping important ecosystems alive is a “necessary part of keeping our climate objectives within reach,” the President said. Biden cited the ability of forests to capture carbon and promote biodiversity as reasons to address the issue, in addition to reducing emissions. “We have to approach this issue with the same seriousness as the decarbonisation of our economies. This is what we are doing in the United States,” Biden said. The president also gave brief comments at an event to highlight the progress of the Global Methane Oath and launched a new initiative to step up methane reduction efforts, which he argued were “the most important things we can do” for keep global temperatures under control. About 100 countries have signed a global pledge to reduce methane emissions by 30%, European Commission President Ursula von de Leyon announced on Tuesday. Biden encouraged other countries to join the US in the effort. “This is not just something we have to do to protect the environmental future. It is a great opportunity … for all of us, all of our nations, to create jobs and make meaningful climate goals a “Essential parts of our global economic recovery, as well,” he said. The Biden administration is proposing new rules from a number of federal agencies to reduce methane emissions, which includes a regulation by the Environmental Protection Agency that would push oil and gas companies to more accurately detect, monitor and repair methane leaks from new and existing wells. pipelines and other equipment. During a speech at an event aimed at “Accelerating innovation and the introduction of clean technology,” the President announced the First Movement Coalition. Biden said the federal government will work with the coalition, which includes more than two dozen of the world’s largest companies in eight different sectors “accounting for 30% of the global emissions we are dealing with now”. “These companies will be critical partners in pushing for sustainable commercial alternatives to decarbonize industrial cities, industrial sectors, and more. And while supporting U.S. innovation for good-paying jobs, at the same time, the U.S. government “It will use our vast market of power, as the world’s largest buyer of goods and services … to do the same,” he said. The aim of the coalition is to promote better products in the market, new companies and new projects. He said the US was also starting a new partnership with the UAE called the Agricultural Climate Innovation Mission. Together with 75 partners, the mission aims to “catalyze public and private investment in climate-supported agriculture and food system innovation”. On Tuesday afternoon, Biden spoke briefly with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Biden “reinforced the (importance) of the US-Japan alliance and discussed regional and global issues,” the White House said. The president will also hold a press conference later Tuesday – his second press conference during the trip. He then departs Scotland on Tuesday evening and arrives again in Washington early Wednesday. Biden has spent five days in Rome and Glasgow attending the previous G20 summit and climate summit.

CNN’s Kevin Liptak and Ella Nielsen contributed to this report.

