UK launches new support for African-led projects to protect vulnerable communities on the front lines of climate change





The UK today announced new funding to support African governments to develop critical adaptation projects so that at-risk communities can adapt to the impact of extreme weather and climate change. COP26 President Alok Sharma announced new UK support for the Adaptation Acceleration Program in Africa (AAAP), an initiative endorsed by African Union leaders and led by the African Development Bank, the Global Center for Adaptation and Initiative Adapting to Africa, to support African-led plans to accelerate the building of resilience across Africa. Today’s announcements came on the second day of COP26, the bi-weekly UN Conference on Climate Change, where world leaders are meeting with the aim of agreeing on how to tackle the urgent threat of global climate change. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced today that the UK is offering a new ambitious guarantee mechanism, the Guarantee of Guidance for the African Development Bank (AfDB). This is expected to unlock up to $ 1.45 billion ($ 2 billion) in new funding for projects across the continent, half of which will help countries adapt to the impacts of climate change. UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: More finance for African countries to develop and adapt to climate change is important as these countries find themselves at the forefront of impacts. It is a great investment opportunity. Combining our money with donors and other businesses and working with partners such as the African Development Bank to direct funding to green projects, today we are fulfilling our commitment to Africa-led climate adaptation. These were part of a package of UK aid programs announced today to support and enhance African adaptation to climate change, including: A new partnership with the UK’s Met Office, the world leader in enhancing weather forecasting and early warning systems, so that people living at risk of drought or floods can take action in the face of climate change, such as p .sh. providing early storm warnings so that fishing communities on Lake Victoria can take life-saving action.

A new five-year shock response program to help vulnerable communities living in Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Nigeria where 80% of the population relies on agriculture and livestock for income to be more resilient to the shock climatic. By strengthening early warning systems, the program will build government systems to respond to the crisis earlier and reduce the need for humanitarian assistance.

Fulfilling the G7 disaster risk financing commitment in June, with UK support to help countries get drought and storm insurance so they can respond quickly when disasters occur. We and other donors will work together to scale the African regional insurance scheme to cover $ 1 billion in drought, flood and storm risk each year from 2025/6.

Announcing a historic innovative climate research program that will turn new discoveries into workable solutions to reduce the risks of climate change. Elements of the program launched today will focus on Africa, to ensure that science is the foundation of decision-making as the continent adapts to climate change. UK Minister for Africa Vicky Ford said: For communities across Africa, the impact of climate change is being felt now. From cyclones in South Africa to shrimp in East Africa, changing weather patterns are already having catastrophic impacts on communities living across the continent, affecting life and work. This despite the fact that African nations are responsible for only 2-3% of global emissions. The new support announced today will enable African countries to adapt to a changing climate and build resilience to the impacts of climate change. This is essential if communities and countries want to thrive in an uncertain future. The UK is a long-time supporter of Africa’s adaptation to climate change, with about half of the UK 2. 2.7 billion ($ 3.7 billion) adaptation budget between 2016 and 2020 spent in Africa. Wallpapers: The 143.5 million programs to support African countries adapting to the effects of extreme weather and climate change announced today include: 20 million for the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program (AAAP). It is a $ 25 billion joint initiative approved by African Union leaders and led by the African Development Bank, the Global Center for Adaptation and the Africa Adaptation Initiative, to support African countries in designing and implementing transformational adaptation. their economies and post-COVID-19 recovery development paths.

42 million adaptation allocations under the new Africa Regional Climate and Nature Program (ARCAN). This will include support for the World Bank to support cooperation in the management and development of shared water resources; in the Met Offices WISER3 program to improve the reception of weather and climate information; and technical assistance to African partners to integrate climate considerations into policy making and access to and use climate finance to benefit those most vulnerable.

At least $ 22 million in premium funding to help African countries pay for drought insurance, fulfilling the milion 120m UK commitment in Carbis Bay for premium funding and investment in regional risk groups in Africa, the Caribbean, Southeast Asia and Pacific.

19.5 million for the Sahel Strike Response Program, including support for the World Bank to strengthen government social protection systems in Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Nigeria that improve people’s ability to cope with shocks; and support for the Center for Disaster Protection to improve the use of early warning systems and disaster risk financing.

The UK has committed milionë 40 million to the Climate Adaptation and Sustainability Research Program (CLARE) to support action-focused research to inform development in a changing climate in Africa. CLARE is jointly funded by the UK and Canada. It will generate new knowledge, practical tools and approaches to support those who are most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change and the associated natural hazards, such as floods, droughts and heat waves.

Furthermore: A new Room to Run guarantee for the African Development Bank (AfDB) is expected to unlock up to $ 1.45 billion ($ 2 billion) in new funding for projects across the continent, half of which will help countries adapt to the impacts of climate change. For example, this funding is expected to support the work of AfDBs to generate high quality climate data to help countries plan for future impacts, build resilient infrastructure, and help farmers increase their drought resilience. This will support the objectives of the Adaptation Acceleration Program in Africa. The guarantee is subject to parliamentary notification and final approval by the African Development Bank. We expect the guarantee to be valid from the beginning of 2022, after the final control processes and the signing of formal agreements.

According to the World Bank, climate change could reduce GDP by 6% in many African countries by 2050, and up to 132 million people could be pushed into extreme poverty by 2030.

The UK has also doubled its international climate funding to 11.6 billion over five years with a balance between adjustment and mitigation.

Adjustment, including the growth of adaptation finance, has been crucial for the UK COP26 Presidency under the next UK presidency. 2020.

