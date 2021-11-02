International
Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly flew commercially to attend COP26 Climate Change Conference
Leonardo Dicaprio reportedly boarded a commercial flight to Scotland this week to attend the COP26 environmental summit.
The actor and environmental activist was swallowed up by fans when he arrived at the SEC Center in Glasgow on Monday after apparently flying into the country via the commercial airline. He was even seen catching a connecting flight to London, per Page Six. DiCaprio was wearing a mask and suit as bodyguards ushered him into the conference center, at the same time that President Joe Biden and MB Prime Minister Boris Johnson came together to share their shared vision for a better World to rebuild and why there is a demanding need to invest trillions of dollars in combating climate change and how it will actually generate millions of countries green work on the other hand.
In the afternoon, DiCaprio paid a visit to the Kew Carbon Garden at the conference built as part of the Royal Botanic Garden campaign to protect Cameroon’s Ebo forest from deforestation, which is also a threat to the area’s endangered indigenous species, such as rare chimpanzee population. The Oscar winner is expected to speak at various peripheral events occurring in connection with the conference. He already made his first surprise appearance at an evening hosted by environmentalists at The Engine Works premises in Glasgow’s Maryhill district. Emmy nominated writer and producer Paul Goodenough shared a photo of him with DiCaprion holding his new book, The most important comic book on earth: Stories to save the world, on social media, writing in the inscription, What a hero, he was wonderful and we talked for centuries, despite everyone wanting a part of him. While in town, DiCaprio is also expected to meet with his friend and his climate activist. Greta Thunberg, whom he met for the first time in 2019 at the last COP25 conference organized in Madrid.
The actor’s insistence on flying with the general public instead of taking a private jet to the conference already shows more of a commitment to the environment than some of the other conference participants. Many activists were outraged when they saw about 400 private jets carrying world leaders and some of the richest people on the planet arrive in Glasgow and Edinburgh over the weekend before the summit, including Prince Albert of Monaco AND Jeff Bezos. The British Secretary of State Liz Truss defended the large volume of air traffic, showing BBC Breakfast, It is really important that we have people face to face. I think anyone who has ever made a Zoom call knows that they are quite useful for a few things. But when you really get into difficult negotiations, when you want to look someone in the eye and talk to them face to face, you have to meet in person. And that’s really critical.
Matt Finch, of the UK Transport and Environment campaign group, explained to Scotland Sunday Post, however, that all that private travel is taking a serious toll. The average private jet, and we’re not talking about Air Force One, emits two tons of CO2 per hour in flight, Finch points out. It cannot be overstated how harmful private jets are to the environment, it is the worst way to travel miles. Our research has found that most trips can be easily performed on scheduled flights. Private jets are very prestigious, but it is hard to avoid the hypocrisy of using one while claiming it is fighting climate change. To put it in context, the total carbon footprint of an ordinary citizen, including wherever he travels and everything he consumes is about eight tons per year. So an executive or politician performing a private long-haul flight will burn more CO2 than some normal people in a year.
