Palestinian families reject offer to delay possible deportation to JerusalemExBulletin



change subtitles Mahmoud Illean / AP

Mahmoud Illean / AP

JERUSALEM Palestinian families on Tuesday rejected an offer that would delay their expulsion from Jewish settlers in a tense neighborhood of Jerusalem, where protests and clashes helped ignite the 11-day Gaza war in May.

The four families in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood near the Old Town said their decision stems from “our belief in the justice of our cause and our right to our homes and our homeland.” They said that instead of being subjected to an “unfair agreement”, they would rely on the “Palestinian way” to raise international awareness of their situation.

The proposal filed by Israel’s Supreme Court last month would have made them “protected tenants,” blocking any eviction and demolition orders for at least the next 15 years, according to Ir Amim, an Israeli rights group. that closely follows the developments in the city.

The families would have been able to continue to debate their case in Israeli courts. But it would force them to at least temporarily prove ownership of the properties by the settlers, which could weaken the issue of subsequent families, and pay rent to the settlers.

The four families are in the middle dozens in Jerusalem who are threatened with deportation by Jewish settler organizations in several cases that have passed through the Israeli judicial system for decades.

The settlers are using an Israeli law that allows them to claim properties that were owned by Jews before the 1948 war that surrounded the creation of Israel. Palestinians who lost homes, property and land in the same conflict have no right to regain them.

There was no immediate comment from the settlers, but Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Arieh King, a staunch supporter, said they had accepted the offer.

The families, who are originally from present-day Israel, say the Jordanian government gave them the land on which their homes were later built in exchange for their refugee status after taking control of the West Bank and East Jerusalem in 1948. They lived there since when.

Israel has portrayed the issue as a private real estate dispute, but Palestinians and human rights groups see it as a coordinated effort to oust Palestinians from Jerusalem and change the city’s identity. The United States has spoken out against the deportations, saying they undermine efforts to finally revive the long-dormant peace process.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, along with the West Bank and Gaza Strip, in the 1967 war. The Palestinians want all three territories to form their future state and consider East Jerusalem their capital. Jordan supports their claims.

Israel annexed East Jerusalem shortly after the 1967 war and considers the entire city as its capital, a claim not recognized by most of the international community.

The threatened deportations were one of the main drivers of the protests that erupted in Jerusalem in April and May. The city, with its main shrines sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims, is the emotional heart of the centuries-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict and has been the epicenter of several waves of unrest over the years.

After weeks of clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police, including at a shrine, Hamas militant rulers in Gaza fired rockets at the city.

It launched the fourth war in Gaza since Hamas took power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007. Hamas has repeatedly warned Israel against deporting families.

The families’ decision to reject the offer returns the case to the Supreme Court, which may approve the evictions and pave the way for them to be carried out in the coming weeks. This would risk starting another cycle of violence.

Ir Amim says the Israeli government has various means available to delay or stop the deportations, but so far it has shown no indication that it plans to do so.