Trudeau “safe” flags can be raised until Remembrance Day

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government is in discussions with indigenous leaders across the country and is confident that flags in government buildings can be raised in time to sit down for Remembrance Day.

Speaking in Glasgow, where he is attending the UN Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP26), Trudeau said his government is working very closely with indigenous communities and leaders as November 11 approaches.

“There is a sense of how important it is to be able to lower flags on Memorial Day to mark our veterans, to mark people, including indigenous peoples who have risen to fight for Canadian values ​​and paid the ultimate sacrifice,” Trudeau. tha.

“I am confident that talks with the indigenous leadership to make sure we are able to lower the flag again on November 11 will come to the right solution,” he said.

Flags in all federal buildings were lowered on May 30 after the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia.

In September, Trudeau said he plans to keep the flags at half-mast in honor of residential school students who never returned home until indigenous communities and their leaders decide it is appropriate to raise them again.

“I think Canadians have seen with horror those unmarked graves all over the country and realize that what happened decades ago is not part of our history. It is an indisputable part of our present,” Trudeau said in that. time.

Remembering children

Cassidy Caron, president of the Mtis National Council, told CBCNews in an email that she understands that the federal government uses flag reduction to observe and remember many important issues.

She said that what is most important to her and to the Mtis nation is keeping the memories of the children alive and that she is open to other ways to ensure that this happens.

“What is most important is that Canadians never forget the history of this country’s residential schools, the thousands of stolen children who never returned home, and the continuing effects of intergenerational trauma,” Caron said.

See: Trudeau comments on Canadian flag protocols for Memorial Day:

She challenged “our federal colleagues to propose new and more permanent ways for them to work together with Mtis, Inuit and First Nations to ensure that all Canadians understand the history of this country’s residential schools and that none Canadians never forget. “

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami declined to comment. The Assembly of First Nations said it was meeting to discuss the issue and would have more to say later in the week.

The flags at the National War Memorial will begin to be fully raised on November 11th

The Royal Canadian Legion says it has recommended to its branches that they begin their Memorial Day ceremonies with their flags fully raised.

Nujma Bond, communications manager for the Royal Canadian Legion, who is in charge of protocol at the National War Memorial in Ottawa, said on the morning of November 11 the flags over the cenotaph would be fully raised.

“They will sit down during the ceremony and at the end of the day, at sunset, the flags will be respectfully removed and presented to them. Mother of the National Silver Cross“which is a tradition every year,” said Bond.

The ceremony led by the legion will present, as in previous years, the reading of the act of remembrance in an indigenous language with indigenous veterans present and participating in the ceremony.

“We are very respectful of the decisions of the Government of Canada and also of the fact that we have a comprehensive ceremony every year at the National War Memorial,” Bond said.

Caron said she supports the movement to raise flags at the National War Memorial on Remembrance Day, with the goal of lowering them, but that support does not extend to federal buildings.

“The Government of Canada must now take responsibility to ensure that Canadians never forget the legacy of this country’s residential school and the thousands of stolen indigenous children who never returned home.”