COP26: 5 climate recommendations from Day 2 of the Glasgow talks

Here is what happened on the second day.

About 100 countries and parties have signed a global pledge to reduce methane emissions by 30% from 2020 levels by 2030, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced in Glasgow on Tuesday.

Methane, which is the main constituent of natural gas, is an extremely powerful greenhouse gas. Invisible and odorless, it has 80 times more heating power in the short term than carbon dioxide.

Von der Leyen said reducing methane emissions “will immediately slow down climate change”.

Helen Mountford, vice president of climate and economics at the Institute of World Resources, an environmental research organization, said reducing methane emissions was essential to prevent the planet from warming beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius, a key threshold identified by scientists.

“This promise … lays a solid floor in terms of the ambitions we need globally,” Mountford said in a statement. “Strong and rapid action to reduce methane emissions offers a range of benefits, from limiting short-term heating and curbing air pollution to improving food safety and better public health.”

US President Joe Biden said the push to reduce methane emissions is both an economic and an environmental opportunity.

“This is not just something we need to do to protect the environment, our future,” Biden said Tuesday. “It’s a great opportunity, a great opportunity for all of us, all of our nations, to create jobs and make meaningful climate goals an essential part of our global economic recovery as well.”

China warms up to ‘1.5 degrees’

China’s special envoy for climate change Xie Zhenhua said on Tuesday that his country “was not resisting” the target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

China has been reluctant to strictly commit to the 1.5 degree figure , and preferred to say that they will commit to keeping the heat “below 2 degrees and as close as 1.5 degrees”.

But Xie seemed to be warming up towards the target on Tuesday.

“I do not resist the 1.5 degree target. This is part of the goals of the Paris Agreement, in fact. Talking about global climate goals should be based on rules. Since 1.5 degrees Celsius is part of the Paris goals, of course we “We are not against this objective,” he said.

China is the world’s biggest polluter, so its support for the goal is vital. Xie is China’s leading negotiator for climate and as such, he is undoubtedly one of the most powerful people attending the Glasgow summit. Earlier Tuesday, he criticized the West for “failing” in their commitment to provide $ 100 billion a year in climate funding for developing countries.

“I recently spoke with the top president of COP26, Alok Sharma, and with (US envoy to the climate) John Kerry and ministers for many other countries. And they told me we have to wait until “2022 or even 2023 to reach the target of 100 billion US dollars, the target set for 2020,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, speaking to CNN’s Christiane Amanpour on Tuesday, Kerry said the US was working with China “without challenging them in any personal way”.

“China has said ‘we will strictly restrict coal,'” Kerry said. “What we are trying to do is work with China in a collaborative way to show how they can accelerate the transition.”

Assistance for South Africa’s transition from coal

The US, UK, France, Germany and the European Union have announced they will help finance South Africa’s transition from coal.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the initial $ 8.5 billion partnership would help South Africa decarbonize its coal-intensive energy system. The details of the funding have not yet been made public and diplomats expect the fine print to be processed in the coming months.

Climate scientists and some diplomats say the South African deal could pave the way for similar deals with other developing countries that are heavily polluting – a critical step in curbing global warming and averting a full-blown climate catastrophe.

The promise to fund a coal transition will be noticed by politicians in developing countries, because South Africa is among the most coal-dependent countries in the world.

Vulnerable countries seek help

The second day of the leaders’ summit saw a series of emotional speeches by leaders of African countries and small islands.

The Vulnerable Climate Forum (CVF), a group that brings together the 48 countries most vulnerable to climate change, convened a meeting at COP26 on Tuesday, calling on the rich world to help them move towards green economies and deal with growth impacts. temperatures.

CVF Ambassador and former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed called on countries large and small to stand together and “not give up”.

“It is extremely naive for leaders to say they will save people’s jobs by sticking to fossil fuels,” he said. “Everyone is vulnerable now, not just us small islands.”

The group leaders had a similar refrain: while their countries are among the least polluting in the world, they are on the front line of the climate crisis.

“The IPCC shows that Africa is warming faster than any continent in the world, even though we are the least emitters,” Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo told the forum, referring to the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. “That is why we stand with the Africa Group and the CVF to call on developed countries to lead in emissions mitigation.”

Kerry also attended the meeting. While acknowledging the difficulties faced by vulnerable countries, he also urged them to act on climate change and cut their emissions.

“I’m going to be very direct with you people. Your complaint about what brought us here is legitimate. The future will be determined, but what we choose to do,” Kerry said. “If we are to be responsible for ourselves in the world, we must reduce emissions and we must also be responsible by doing enough to make the adjustment to take care of the damage done and to help countries be able to work through it.” .

More details on deforestation

The big promise to end deforestation by 2030, announced by more than 100 countries on Monday, began to take on a clearer form as some governments announced concrete commitments.

The EU has pledged 1 billion euros ($ 1.1 billion) to help protect the world’s forests over the next five years, a quarter of which will be set aside for the pledge of the Congo Basin, a fund set up for defend the world’s second largest tropical forest against threats. presented by industrial logging and mining.

The UK said it would commit $ 1.5 billion ($ 2 billion) over five years to support the commitment, including $ 350 million ($ 475 million) for tropical forests in Indonesia and up to $ 300 million ($ 408 million) earmarked for The Amazon.

And Biden pledged $ 9 billion on behalf of the US.

“This plan is the first of its kind, taking a whole government approach and working our cause with Congress to hire up to $ 9 billion in U.S. funding by 2030 to preserve and restore our forests and mobilize. billions more from our partners, “he said. .