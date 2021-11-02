Palestinian families reject the agreement in the area that helped start the conflict in Gaza





JERUSALEM A group of Palestinian families in East Jerusalem, whose imminent expulsion led to an 11-day war in Gaza, rejected a compromise on Tuesday that would allow them to stay in their homes for decades if they they agreed to pay the nominal rent to a Jewish colony. the group that the courts have established are the real owners of the buildings. The four families from Sheikh Jarrah, a neighborhood in East Jerusalem that was annexed by Israel after the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, said in a statement that they were rejecting the deal. The deal, proposed by Israel’s highest court, does not recognize them as homeowners, they said, and would obscure what they perceive as a broader Israeli strategy to relocate Palestinians from East Jerusalem. If they had accepted the deal, our expropriation would still be imminent and our homes would still be considered as someone else, the families said. Such agreements divert attention from the crime in question, the ethnic cleansing carried out by a colonial-colonial judiciary and its settlers.

The threat of their deportation was one of the reasons that Hamas, the militant group that controls the Gaza Strip, fired rockets at Jerusalem in May starting a brief conflict that killed more than 250 people in Gaza and 13 in Israel, and sparked violence. ethnic in some Israeli cities.

The Israeli government has characterized the blockade in Sheikh Jarrah as merely a property dispute between private individuals. Palestinians see the case as emblematic of an Israeli attempt to cement control of the eastern half of the city, making it more difficult for East Jerusalem to become the capital of a future Palestinian state. Some settler leaders have said their goal was to relocate Jewish residents to strategic eastern areas, such as Sheikh Jarrah, to undermine Palestinian claims to the city. In recent decades, groups of settlers have relocated to several neighborhoods in East Jerusalem, sparking dozens of eviction battles. In the days before their decision, Sheikh Jarrah residents had been under constant pressure from Palestinian politicians and activists to reject the deal, and were initially divided over how to respond to it, according to residents and community activists. Their rejection of the proposed compromise could push the court to uphold an earlier decision to evict them. No court hearing has been scheduled for the judges’ response.

The case involves four families, but may have implications for dozens of other residents who are facing eviction in the same neighborhood. A representative and a lawyer for the group of Jewish settlers, Nahalat Shimon, declined to comment, as did the Israeli Foreign Ministry and the prime minister’s office. Ministry of Foreign Affairs has previously described the case as a real estate dispute between private parties that the Palestinian leadership has used to incite violence in Jerusalem.

The dispute at Sheikh Jarrah has its roots in the 19th century, when the city was ruled by the Ottoman Empire. The parties disagree on the history of neighborhood ownership, but an Israeli court has found that in 1876, Arab owners sold plots there to two Jewish faiths. Tradition has it that the earth housed the ancient tomb of a revered Jewish priest, Shimon Hatzadik. Jordan occupied the country during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war and later built dozens of homes there for Palestinian refugees who had fled their homes during the war. After Israel occupied East Jerusalem in 1967, the land was returned to Jewish trusts, who then sold it to various groups of settlers. These groups, in turn, have spent decades trying to expel Palestinian refugees. Some Palestinians have already been forced to flee, while others like the four families who rejected the deal on Tuesday are still appealing their evictions. The evictions have highlighted what critics say is an imbalance in who can retake land in Jerusalem. A 1970 law allows landowners to reclaim some property in East Jerusalem that was occupied by Jordan in 1948. While the law does not refer to the ethnicity of the beneficiaries, experts and officials say it greatly benefits Jewish owners. Myra Noveck AND Hiba Yazbek contributed to reporting.

