Canada at some point will increase its carbon emission reduction target – Trudeau





The Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau attends the Global Methane Pledge event during the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, UK, November 2, 2021. REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque

November 2 (Reuters) – Canada’s Liberal government, whose goal of cutting carbon emissions is facing opposition from the country’s strong energy industry, plans to aim for even deeper cuts, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday. Trudeau has already committed Canada to reduce emissions by between 40% and 45% below 2005 levels by 2030. The country’s independent budget overseer says this will be a challenge, given the speed and scale of change. necessary. Read more Trudeau made his comments to reporters after outlining Canada’s plans at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow. “I look forward to presenting even more ambitious goals in the future. But we will ensure that before we set new goals we are able to achieve the ambitious goals we have just set here,” he said. Polls consistently show that the environment is among Canadians’ top concerns, and Trudeau has made climate change a priority since taking power in 2015. After failing to win a parliamentary majority in the September election, liberal officials said some progressive voters were disappointed by the government’s green record. However, energy producers and their political allies in the province of Alberta have complained that they see existing targets as too ambitious. Canada is also the fourth largest oil producer in the world and carbon emissions are among the highest in the world for every barrel of oil it pumps. Read more In September, Trudeau pledged to immediately limit emissions from the oil and gas sector, which is responsible for 26% of national emissions, and to require lower emissions at five-year intervals, starting in 2025. Trudeau also said he was convinced the world could limit temperature rise to 1.5 C above pre-industrial levels and avoid the worst effects of climate change. “One of the things we know is that we will have to continue to push our levels of ambition … pushing for the development of new solutions, technologies, new ways to grow our economy,” he said. journalists. in Glasgow. “These are the things we have to do. So yes, I am confident we will be able to stay on that track up to 1.5 (degrees).” Reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa and Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

