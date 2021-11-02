Biden says climate fear is based on UN summitExBulletin

International
President Biden on Tuesday acknowledged concerns about climate change and skepticism among activists about whether the climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, would change things for the better.
“We have a lot more work to do,” Biden told a news conference before leaving Glasgow to return to the United States. “Anyone who is focused on the environment should be concerned,” he said. “I’m worried.”
Biden spoke at the end of a trip that included two days at the summit and time in Rome for the G-20 summit.
“I can not think of two days when more is accomplished,” he said, scolding China and Russia for not attending the meeting. “I think it was a big mistake, honestly, for China not to show up,” Biden said. “They have lost the ability to influence people around the world.” He said Russian President Vladimir Putin has “serious climate problems and he is the mother.”
Delegates at the COP26 conference, including the US, agreed on Tuesday to reduce emissions of methane, a powerful greenhouse gas. They also agreed to cancel deforestation worldwide by 2030.
Asked why the US was making commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions when other nations, including China and India are not, Biden replied, “because we want to be able to breathe and we want to be able to. to lead the world. ”
In a speech to delegates at the COP26 meeting on Monday, Biden claimed that the US was “back on the table” and his administration was on the verge of making “the most important investment to deal with the climate crisis that any country has made.” advanced., sometimes. ”
The challenge of Biden’s domestic climate efforts
Biden also expressed confidence that Congress would spend about $ 500 billion on climate-related spending, despite the reluctance of a key senator, Joe Manchin, DW.Va., to still approve the full spending package.
“I believe Joe will be there,” Biden said of the vote on spending legislation. He said Manchin’s reluctance was due to his need to “look at the fine print”. Biden also noted the approval of plans by 17 Nobel Prize-winning economists and said, “I believe we will do that.”
Biden hopes congressional Democrats will pass his traditional and social infrastructure measures, which together will spend more than $ 900 billion on climate change, through a range of grants, tax credits and other programs.
The physical infrastructure bill has already been approved by the Senate and is awaiting action by the House of Representatives, where Democratic leaders hope to pass both measures together.
But it is by no means clear what the timetable will be, given the continued refusal of Manchin and Senator Kyrsten Cinema of Arizona to commit to the social spending package. Their support is essential to the passage of measures in the equally divided Senate.
Manchin said Monday that he would not support the proposed framework for the bill “without fully understanding the impact it will have” on the country’s debt. The White House responded that it was still convinced that Manchin would eventually support the legislation.
Biden’s fingers crossed for a victory in Virginia
On another domestic political topic, Biden also expressed optimism about the outcome of the races for governor in Virginia and New Jersey. In Virginia, polls show the race is a dead race between former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat; and Republican Glenn Youngkin.
“I think we would win Virginia,” Biden said. “It has to do with who shows up.” Biden easily held the state last November against former President Donald Trump.
