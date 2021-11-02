International
Living wages in Metro Vancouver and Victoria are now over $ 20 an hour: the report
According to a new report, the living wage for families in Metro Vancouver and Victoria has marked another increase since the last calculation two years ago.
of Living wage campaign for familieshas found that people working in Metro Vancouver would have to earn at least $ 20.52 an hour in order to afford the most basic costs of raising two children. In Victoria, the rate was less than 10 cents back at $ 20.46.
“We have found that living wages have risen significantly higher than the inflation rate and this has been driven mainly by the huge increases in the cost of housing that families … have experienced in recent years,” said Anastasia French, operations organizer. . for the campaign.
The fee is calculated based on the cost of essentials such as food, rent, childcare and transportationonce taxes, loans, deductions and government subsidies are taken into account.
The new rate in Metro Vancouver is an increase of approximately $ 1 per hour from 2019 and $ 6 per hour from 2010. (The campaign did not calculate a living wage for 2020 as the pandemic overturned normal finances.)
The new living wage is also significantly higher than the minimum wage in BC, which rose to $ 15.20 in June. French said the significant gap means a minimum wage worker will have to work an extra day each week or take a second job if he wants to be able to make a living.
“This is one day a week that they are not spending time with their family and are not focusing on their well-being,” she said.
Steve Stromberg, who lives in Surrey, BC, works as an operations manager with the Revive Washing pressure washing service, but earned less than his living wage in previous jobs.
“When I was earning more than a minimum wage, I definitely had no income available. I was a lot of paychecks and I had to borrow money from time to time to be able to get essentials like groceries or even gas in the vehicle. In work.” he told the CBC Early edition Tuesday.
“Now, being a living wage worker … I am able to spend my children in childcare, extracurricular activities, sports activities, the quality of life has improved at least twice, if not more.”
LISTEN | French and Stromberg discuss new living wage for Metro Vancouver:
7:45The cost of living continues to rise in Metro Vancouver
The campaign calculated the living wage in 14 communities throughout the province. The report found that the minimum wage was not high enough for any of them.
Only Metro Vancouver and Victoria saw household spending rise faster than the inflation rate.
The province has not publicly announced any plans to further raise the minimum wage, but French said lawyers will “definitely welcome” any such news.
“There is still such a gap between the minimum that an employer has to pay their staff and in fact what a worker should be able to live on,” French said.
Living wage rates in 2021 were as follows:
- Columbia Valley $ 17.18
- Comox Valley $ 16.44
- Fraser Valley $ 16.75
- Gold $ 19.46
- Grand Forks $ 17.21
- Kamloops $ 16.71
- Kelowna $ 18.49
- Vancouver Metro $ 20.52
- Nanaimo $ 16.33
- Nelson $ 19.56
- Penticton $ 18.55
- Revelstoke $ 19.51
- Trail $ 18.15
- Victoria $ 20.46
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/minimum-wage-metro-vancouver-2021-1.6234042
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]