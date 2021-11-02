Living wages in Metro Vancouver and Victoria are now over $ 20 an hour: the report

According to a new report, the living wage for families in Metro Vancouver and Victoria has marked another increase since the last calculation two years ago.

of Living wage campaign for familieshas found that people working in Metro Vancouver would have to earn at least $ 20.52 an hour in order to afford the most basic costs of raising two children. In Victoria, the rate was less than 10 cents back at $ 20.46.

“We have found that living wages have risen significantly higher than the inflation rate and this has been driven mainly by the huge increases in the cost of housing that families … have experienced in recent years,” said Anastasia French, operations organizer. . for the campaign.

The fee is calculated based on the cost of essentials such as food, rent, childcare and transportationonce taxes, loans, deductions and government subsidies are taken into account.

The new rate in Metro Vancouver is an increase of approximately $ 1 per hour from 2019 and $ 6 per hour from 2010. (The campaign did not calculate a living wage for 2020 as the pandemic overturned normal finances.)

The new living wage is also significantly higher than the minimum wage in BC, which rose to $ 15.20 in June. French said the significant gap means a minimum wage worker will have to work an extra day each week or take a second job if he wants to be able to make a living.

“This is one day a week that they are not spending time with their family and are not focusing on their well-being,” she said.

Steve Stromberg, who lives in Surrey, BC, works as an operations manager with the Revive Washing pressure washing service, but earned less than his living wage in previous jobs.

“When I was earning more than a minimum wage, I definitely had no income available. I was a lot of paychecks and I had to borrow money from time to time to be able to get essentials like groceries or even gas in the vehicle. In work.” he told the CBC Early edition Tuesday.

“Now, being a living wage worker … I am able to spend my children in childcare, extracurricular activities, sports activities, the quality of life has improved at least twice, if not more.”

LISTEN | French and Stromberg discuss new living wage for Metro Vancouver:

7:45The cost of living continues to rise in Metro Vancouver French Anastasia Steve Stranberg talks to Stephen Quinn about his report finding that the living wage is now $ 20.52 7:45

The campaign calculated the living wage in 14 communities throughout the province. The report found that the minimum wage was not high enough for any of them.

Only Metro Vancouver and Victoria saw household spending rise faster than the inflation rate.

The province has not publicly announced any plans to further raise the minimum wage, but French said lawyers will “definitely welcome” any such news.

“There is still such a gap between the minimum that an employer has to pay their staff and in fact what a worker should be able to live on,” French said.

Living wage rates in 2021 were as follows: