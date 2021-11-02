The corporate tax in October is almost $ 1 billion ahead of target





Public finances continued to recover last month, according to the latest Treasury figures from the Finance Department. At the end of October, a deficit of 7.438 billion euros was recorded in the treasury, an improvement of slightly more than 4 billion euros compared to the deficit recorded in the same period last year. Tax revenues continue to fall short of expectations, especially corporate taxes. Overall, tax revenues by the end of October were ahead of the target by 3.8 billion euros or 8.1%, and they have increased by almost 20% compared to the same period last year. Expenditures are almost 2.5 billion euros or 3.5% behind the target. The € 1.494 billion corporate tax was raised in October, almost € 1 billion ahead of target and up to what the Department describes as ‘larger than profile payments from the life sciences sector’ that is not expected to be repeated in the coming years . Slightly less than 300m euros in corporate tax revenues relate to tax payments. VAT revenues are ahead of the target by 785 million euros or 6.6%, driven by the recovery of consumer spending. An unlikely Brexit consequence also appears in the figures, with customs bills by the end of October almost doubling to 403m euros. Goods coming from the UK, which are not produced there, are now subject to customs duties. Minister of Finance, Paschal Donohoe “Corporate tax revenues in October were higher than expected, illustrating once again the unpredictability and natural volatility of this revenue stream,” Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said in a statement. “Despite the further clarity that now exists with international tax reform, there is still a high level of uncertainty about its impact on Ireland,” he added. Minister Donohoe said the best form of protection against any negative impact is to have “strong and stable” public finances. “The 2022 budget sets the framework within which we can reduce the deficit and restore public finances, by continuing to invest heavily in public services, especially capital infrastructure,” he said. Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath said gross voted-in spending at the end of October reached over 67 billion euros – almost 2 billion euros ahead of spending levels for the same period last year. “Current expenditures are almost 62 billion euros and a half, with almost 82% of this, about 51.1 billion euros, related to expenditures in the Department of Education, Social Protection, Health and Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science. “, He said. “This reflects the government’s continued focus on protecting the most vulnerable in society and prioritizing key social services against the effects of Covid-19,” said Minister McGrath.

