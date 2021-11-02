Latin American countries pool reserves to create large marine protected area | Ecuador

Four Latin American nations overlooking the Pacific have pledged to pool their maritime reserves to form an interconnected area, creating one of the world’s richest pockets of ocean biodiversity.

Panama, Ecuador, Colombia and Costa Rica announced on Tuesday the creation of the Eastern Pacific Tropical Maritime Corridor (CMAR) initiative, which will merge and increase the size of their protected territorial waters to create a fishery-free corridor covering more than 500,000 square kilometers (200,000 square miles) in a. of the most important migratory routes in the world for sea turtles, whales, sharks and rays.

The move comes amid growing noise for action to protect rare marine species and commercial fish populations against foreign fishing fleets exploiting rich marine biodiversity regions, as well as to curb illegal, under-reported fishing. and unregulated (IUU) by indigenous fishing communities.

Colombian President Ivn Duque announced on Tuesday at Cop26 in Glasgow an additional 160,000 square kilometers of marine protected area on top of existing 120,000 square kilometers of sites.

A day earlier, Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso took the first step by announcing the expansion of Galpagos’ current 133,000-square-kilometer marine reserve to 60,000 square kilometers.

“As all world leaders here have called for non-verbal action, I believe this is a concrete action on behalf of Ecuador that goes beyond any word we can say here,” Lasso told the Guardian after the announcement.

This is a sovereign decision of the Ecuadorian government, but I must emphasize that it is the result of five months of dialogue we have had with small and industrial fishermen. That’s why I do not expect any rejection or protest problems because it is a consensual decision, he said.

Lasso added that the plan for a wider joint reserve was an absolutely direct response of middle-income countries with a commitment to humanity to the growing presence of the industrial fishing fleet. He said the expansion included one of the world’s largest debt swaps for custody, but gave no details or figures.

The expansion creates a safe swimming route that connects Ecuadorian waters with Costa Rican waters, where important endangered migratory species such as sharks, whales, turtles and manta rays travel, said Ecuadorian Environment Minister Gustavo Manrique.

Despite being a developing country, despite the fact that we have [one of] the biggest [fishing] “Fleets in the Pacific, we have decided to reduce fishing efforts,” Manrique told the Guardian.

A hammer-headed shark on the island of Darwin in Ecuador. Critically endangered species congregate in large numbers to breed, but fall prey to the fishing fleet that targets them for their feathers. Photography: Ullstein Bild / Getty

This is the new language of global conservation. Countries with maritime connecting borders have never joined forces to formulate a public policy.

This new Galpagos protected area will be divided into two: a 30,000-square-kilometer stop zone northeast of the Galpagos Islands connecting the waters of Ecuador with those of Costa Rica, along the underwater marine mountains of the Cocos ridge, a major migration . paths for species that go to the ocean. Another area of ​​30,000 square km is a rope-free fishing area that wraps north-west around the existing Galpagos marine reserve.

Alex Hearn, a British marine biologist who has worked in the Galpagos Islands for two decades, said it was a step forward. This is a moment to enjoy, but there is a lot of work to be done.

Hearn said the eastern tropical Pacific was one of the last bastions of what ocean biodiversity would look like in a pristine world, and described the seas that connect the islands of Galpagos, Malpelo, Cocos and Coiba as a living laboratory for scientific research.

Protecting the waters around them alone is not enough. There is a connection between the areas and that is what we need to protect, he said.

Hearn noted that populations of highly migratory species had declined this century, including turtles, rays and sharks, especially critically endangered hammer-headed species that accumulate to breed around the islands of Galpagoss Darwin and Columbia Malpelo.

In June, as part of the UK-led 30×30 initiative to secure at least 30% of the world’s ocean as marine protected areas by 2030, Panama quadrupled the Cordillera de Coiba marine protected area from about 17,220 sq km to 98,230 sq km .

Max Bello, an ocean policy adviser with the NGO Mission Blue, said: “With this commitment, Latin America is again consolidating its leadership in conserving the sea, but more is needed. We hope to continue towards at least 30% protection at all [maritime] vend.

A new era has been born to provide protection for species that know no borders, he said.