Ottawa to lift COVID-19 restrictions on international arrivals at 8 more Canadian airports





Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said eight more airports across Canada will open for international travel by the end of November. He made the announcement Tuesday morning at Waterloo International Airport, one of eight to be open to international flights on Nov. 30, after being closed for eight months. Read more: Canadian airlines increase flights, capacity to try to recover losses from COVID-19 Opening these airports for international travel is another step forward in rebuilding and reopening our travel system, Alghabra told reporters. I am pleased that increased vaccination levels have allowed us to safely reopen these additional Canadian airports for international passenger flights.















2:17

Consumer Issues: How to save on travel amid rising flight prices





Consumer Issues: How to save on travel amid rising flight prices

The sector had pushed the government to allow more airports to accept international flights, given trips to and from U.S. and Caribbean destinations with winter approaching. The story goes down the ad The list of airports that will be opened soon for international traffic includes St. Johns International, John C. Munro Hamilton International, Regina International, Saskatoon John G. Diefenbaker International, Kelowna International, Abbotsford International and Victoria International. The move will help travelers be able to access more regional airports for their international travel this winter, while continuing to support our government ‘s prudent approach to reopening our borders, the transport minister said. Airports will open on the same day as government regulations require passengers to be fully vaccinated in order to board a plane. Alghabra said a wide range of factors entered into which airports could open, including geography, historical demand, public health resources and the CBSA, as well as preparing airports for reopening given public health conditions. Read more: Canceled flights, lost luggage, no customer support how the flight has become a nightmare There were many factors influencing it, he said. And based on the facts and the data and the evidence and the availability and readiness of the airports, we made those decisions. Eight airports are among the 18 in the country that will be allowed to receive international flights, including airports in Toronto, Halifax, Quebec City, Montreal, Ottawa, Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver, but Alghabra said there are about a dozen others that have not yet been cleared. The story goes down the ad We are monitoring the situation and as conditions improve across the country, it will be possible to allow more airports to resume international flights, he said. * With files from The Canadian Press View link » <br />

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8343294/ottawa-to-lift-covid-19-restrictions-on-international-arrivals-at-8-more-canadian-airports/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos