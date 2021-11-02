International
Coalition for Media Freedom on International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists 2021
Every year many journalists and media workers are killed simply for covering the news and sharing information with a wider audience.
Today, on International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, we honor all journalists and media workers who have been the target of intimidation, violence or arbitrary detention, and even killed in the exercise of their profession.
Free media is the foundation of democracy and human rights. Access to reliable and independent information is paramount, as illustrated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Journalists, who play a necessary role in this, are under pressure around the world, with governments sometimes trying to shut the mouths of journalists who scrutinize their actions. Journalists can be victims of threats, physical and verbal violence, lawsuits, arbitrary detentions, and even violent disappearances or murders.
Female journalists are disproportionately targeted by cyberbullying, threats, sexist hate speech and trolling. Many female journalists face multiple and intertwined forms of discrimination and gender-based violence because of other characteristics, including sexual orientation, race, religion, ethnicity, or gender identity. This can lead to self-censorship, where women choose to withdraw from the public sphere. This undermines media pluralism and democracy as a whole.
On average, in almost 90% of murder cases of journalists, the perpetrators went unpunished. This climate of impunity perpetuates the cycle of violence against journalists and the media. A threat to a journalist has the disturbing effect of silencing many others. Members of the Coalition for Media Freedom are concerned that impunity harms societies by creating an environment conducive to human rights abuses, abuses of power and corruption and crime, which ultimately disrupt the structure of democracies.
We heartily congratulate Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov on awarding the Nobel Peace Prize 2021. He underlines the importance of independent journalism.
We need journalists to report the facts, keep us informed and hold those in power accountable. If violence against journalists triumphs, the media cannot be free and democracy cannot function.
Signed:
Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belize, Botswana, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Guyana, Honduras, Iceland, Italy, Japan, Kosovo, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Maldives, Montenegro, Netherlands, New Zealand, Northern Macedonia, Portugal, Republic of Korea, Serbia, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sudan, Switzerland, Ukraine , United Kingdom, Uruguay, United States.
