Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Tuesday, November 2nd





Calgary THE LAST Alberta reported 315 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and eight new deaths. Alberta reported 315 new cases and 8 more deaths on Tuesday Nurse Iciar Bercian prepares a stroke at a vaccination clinic for the homeless in Calgary on June 2, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press) Latest news for COVID-19 in Alberta: announced Alberta 315 cases with COVID AND eight deaths Tuesday.

AND Tuesday. The total number of active cases in Alberta is 6911.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,119 Albertans have died of COVID.

Albertans have died of COVID. 314,484 Albertans are considered to have recovered by COVID-19.

Albertans are considered to have by COVID-19. Across the province, there are 307 total adult beds, including 134 extra spaces.

Health services in Alberta REPORTSthere they are 247 patients in ICU , about two-thirds of whom are COVID positive, as of November 1st.

, about two-thirds of whom are COVID positive, as of November 1st. In the province, the capacity of the ICU (including extra beds) is 80 percent. Without additional growth space, ICU capacity would be at 143 percent, says AHS.

Alberta is reporting a R-value below 1. The R value is the average number of COVID-19 infections transmitted from each diagnosed case. A value of R below 1 means that the transmission is no longer increasing . Across the province, the R value for October 25-31 was 0.87 , with a confidence interval between 0.84 and 0.90.

. Across the province, the R value for October 25-31 was , with a confidence interval between With the relief of pressure in the ICU, AHS is reduction of available overvoltage beds returned staff to care for non-COVID patients who need completed surgeries and procedures, an AHS spokesman said Monday.

returned staff to care for non-COVID patients who need completed surgeries and procedures, an AHS spokesman said Monday. AHS said it will save ICU capacity on daily demand at a planned maximum of 380 beds as long as staff and physician availability allow, and will adjust plans as needed if COVID cases increase again.

on daily demand at a planned maximum of 380 beds as long as staff and physician availability allow, and will adjust plans as needed if COVID cases increase again. Doctors are resumption of some operations as bookings were reduced by 75 percent. But there is no timeline for when the province will be able to return to normal surgical volumes.

as bookings were reduced by 75 percent. But there is no timeline for when the province will be able to return to normal surgical volumes. The Alberta government has released an application to scan and verify QR code vaccine data. The AB COVID Records Verifier app is available for download on Apple and Android devices.

vaccine data. The AB COVID Records Verifier app is available for download on Apple and Android devices. Albertans can get their extended vaccine data with oneQR code online atalberta.ca/CovidRecords. Most recent in Alberta’s response to COVID-19: Calgary City Council has voted to change the threshold for repealing the Calgary Mask bylaw In September, the council voted to repeal the bylaw either in force on December 31 or when the number of COVID cases in Calgary fell below 100 per 100,000 residents for 10 consecutive days. Instead, the council voted Monday to change the threshold to 28 days.

In September, the council voted to repeal the bylaw either in force on December 31 or when the number of COVID cases in Calgary fell below 100 per 100,000 residents for 10 consecutive days. Instead, the council voted Monday to change the threshold to nine Canadian Armed Forces Nurses who have helped care for COVID-19 patients at an Edmonton hospital are returning to their home units.

who have helped care for COVID-19 patients at an Edmonton hospital are returning to their home units. As of October 25, Alberta 12 years and older must provide evidence of complete vaccination two doses of COVID-19 vaccine to access restaurants, movies, sporting events and other businesses across the province operating under the Provincial Restriction Program.

two doses of COVID-19 vaccine to access restaurants, movies, sporting events and other businesses across the province operating under the Provincial Restriction Program. Individuals who have not been fully vaccinated may still choose to take a privately paid COVID-19 test within the previous 72 hours or a valid test of a medical exemption.

the Kenney government imposed the voluntary vaccine passport system that went into effect on September 20 to combat the fourth wave of COVID-19.

the voluntary vaccine passport system that went into effect on September 20 to combat the fourth wave of COVID-19. Operators who are eligible for the program, but who choose not to participate, will have to follow the measures that include capacity limits and physical distancing.

There is a complete list of restrictions and exceptions on the government website.

On September 22, the Calgary city council passed a bylaw bringing the ongoing implementation of the provincial vaccine passport program for many types of businesses in the city. of Mandatory vaccination policy of the city of Calgary entered into force on 1 November. Requires all city employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, regardless of whether they work in the office, at home or elsewhere. On Tuesday, she said 85 percent of her staff have been fully vaccinated. There are almost 11,000 employees.

entered into force on 1 November. Requires all city employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, regardless of whether they work in the office, at home or elsewhere. On Tuesday, she said 85 percent of her staff have been fully vaccinated. There are almost 11,000 employees. The city says employees who have not been fully vaccinated by Nov. 1 are required to participate in a rapid testing program and a mandatory education program on the efficacy and safety of COVID-19 vaccines.

From 1 December, those who have not been vaccinated will be required to continue participating in the rapid testing program on their own time and at their own expense.

among Calgary Fire Department employees, 80 percent fully vaccinated and two percent partially vaccinated.

employees, 80 percent fully vaccinated and two percent partially vaccinated. of Calgary Police Service reports that 85 percent of staff are fully vaccinated and three percent partially vaccinated.

reports that 85 percent of staff are fully vaccinated and three percent partially vaccinated. AHS is extension of the term for staff, medical and midwifery staff, students, volunteers and contracted healthcare providers to comply with mandatory immunization policy by 30 November.

for staff, medical and midwifery staff, students, volunteers and contracted healthcare providers to comply with mandatory immunization policy by 30 November. Is a Calgary based real estate company requiring COVID-19 vaccination for all new residents as well as its employees. Strategic Group , which rents more than 1,500 apartments in Calgary and Edmonton, announced the new policy on Thursday.

as well as its employees. , which rents more than 1,500 apartments in Calgary and Edmonton, announced the new policy on Thursday. Hinshawanoi new measures for continuing care institutions which began on October 25th. All visitors will be required to wear a mask throughout the interior of the building, including occupants’ rooms. All residents should also be quarantined after returning from a hospital stay of 24 hours or more until they receive a negative COVID-19 test result.

which began on October 25th. All visitors will be required to wear a mask throughout the interior of the building, including occupants’ rooms. All residents should also be quarantined after returning from a hospital stay of 24 hours or more until they receive a negative COVID-19 test result. of City of Calgary is opening applications for a new grant program for local business operators, owners, and entities affected by the Provincial Restriction Exemption Program. Calgary Business Support Grant will give $ 2,000 for permanent physical object.

is opening applications for a new grant program for local business operators, owners, and entities affected by the Provincial Restriction Exemption Program. Calgary Business Support Grant will give $ 2,000 for permanent physical object. Has notified the province new measures to protect children and young people from COVID-19 on 5 October. Tracking of contacts in schools will be introduced in stages, explosions will be declared in schools and rapid testing equipment will be made available for parents to test younger children.

to protect children and young people from COVID-19 on 5 October. Tracking of contacts in schools will be introduced in stages, explosions will be declared in schools and rapid testing equipment will be made available for parents to test younger children. Politicians and staff at The Alberta Legislature Everyone will be asked to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the time the hearing resumes on October 25, Government House Speaker Jason Nixon said on Tuesday.

Everyone will be asked to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the time the hearing resumes on October 25, Government House Speaker Jason Nixon said on Tuesday. Albertapublic sector workers will soon be required to show evidence of COVID-19 vaccination. The policy, approved by the provincial cabinet committee for COVID-19 will affect 25,500 provincial employees, all of whom must submit proof of full vaccination until 30 November. The latest vaccines: 68.3 percent from the general population of the province have received two doses of a vaccine for COVID-19, or 80.3 percent of qualified Albertans.

from the general population of the province have received of a vaccine for COVID-19, or of qualified Albertans. Of the total population of the province, 74.1 percent have received at least one dose, or 87.1 percent of those who are entitled.

have received at least one dose, or of those who are entitled. across Canada, 77.7 percent from the general population has received at least one dose of vaccine and 73.8 percent of the total population are fully vaccinated, according to CBC Vaccine Tracker. Among those who qualify, 88.7 percent have taken a dose and 84.3 percent are fully vaccinated.

from the general population has received at least one dose of vaccine and of the total population are fully vaccinated, according to Among those who qualify, have taken a dose and are fully vaccinated. Alberta ka expanded the number of immunocompromised the people who are acceptable for a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The full list of qualified persons can be found on the provincial website.

the people who are of a COVID-19 vaccine. The full list of qualified persons can be found on the provincial website. Moreover, mRNA doses that are Pfizer or Moderna are available to Albertans traveling to a jurisdiction that does not accept mixed-dose vaccinated visitors. See which regions are hit hardest: Here islast detailed regional divisionof active cases, as reported by the province on Tuesday: Edmonton Zone: 1540.

1540. Calgary Area: 1845.

1845. North zone: 1492.

1492. Central area: 1274.

1274. South area: 752.

752. Unknown:7. Here are the latest Alberta COVID-19 stories: With files from The Canadian Press

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/alberta-covid-coronavirus-november-2-1.6233852 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos