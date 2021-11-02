Cleo Smith was found by Australian police 19 days after he disappeared from the campsite





Cleo Smith was found by police in a private home about 30 miles (48 miles) from camping and has been reunited with her parents, Western Australian police said in a statement.

A local is in custody and is currently being questioned by detectives, she added.

In a video post on the police force’s public Facebook page, Deputy Commissioner Col Blanch said: “It is my privilege to announce that in the early hours of this morning, the Western Australian Police Force rescued Cleo Smith. Cleo is alive and well.”

Blanch said a police team broke into a locked house in Carnarvon around 1am local time (1pm ET) and found a child who identified himself as Cleo.

One of the officers who found her picked up the baby and asked her name, Blanch said. She replied, “My name is Cleo,” he said. “This is the result we all hoped for and prayed for,” he added. Cleo Smith’s mother posted on Instagram: “Our family is complete again” The child disappeared from the campsite Cleo disappeared from her family tent at the Blowholes campground in Macleod, about 50 miles (30 miles) north of the town of Carnarvon in the early hours of Saturday, Oct. 16. This was the family’s first trip to the resort area since the birth of Cleo’s little sister and their first night in the tent since they arrived around 6pm on Friday night, according to police. Cleo’s mother, Ellie Smith, told reporters at the start of the search that Cleo woke up at 1:30 a.m. and asked her for a drink of water before going to bed again. When Smith woke up again at 6 a.m., Cleo was gone. The girl’s disappearance sparked a massive police search of several square kilometers around the area with helicopters, drones and officers flying from the state capital Perth. Cleo’s sleeping bag was also missing and the tent chain was at such a height that police assumed she had been abducted. Smith and her partner Jake Gliddon made public calls for help finding their child. Less than a week into the search, the Western Australian government also offered a $ 1 million ($ 750,000) reward for information leading to it. Little data emerged in the weeks before Cleos was discovered. Police had called for the driver of a vehicle seen heading south on the main road from the campsite to Carnarvon to come forward. As of Tuesday, police had not found out if they had found the vehicle. Earlier this week, police shared hundreds of garbage bags collected from bins on the side of the road north and south of the campsite where Cleo disappeared. Officers also began visiting homes in the Carnarvon area, looking for any signs of the girl. Following Cleos’ discovery on Wednesday, Xanthe Mallett, a criminologist from the University of Newcastle in New South Wales, said the chances of finding a missing child after a suspected abduction by a stranger were “very low”. “When a child disappears, especially after this time, everyone thought the worst, and this is just an amazing result,” she said. Mallett said Western Australian Police appeared to be approaching Cleo earlier this week releasing only small and seemingly strategic amounts of information to the public. “They were using public support and the pressure they were using through the media, to put pressure on people or maybe about offenders who may have known something,” she said. It is unclear whether anyone has sought the reward offered by the police for the information. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison described the news as “wonderful” on his official Twitter account. “What wonderful, reassuring news. Cleo Smith has been found and is at home in good health. Our prayers have been answered. Thanks to the many police officers involved in finding Cleo and supporting her family.”

