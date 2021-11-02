Biden boosts climate commitments, hits opponents at climate summit

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced comprehensive, ambitious climate commitments and made harsh comments aimed at opponents not to do the same, as leaders from more than 100 countries met for the second and final day of talks at the Conference. of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, also known as. as COP26, in Glasgow.

On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced it would join other participants in signing a landmark agreement to stop deforestation and restore 200 million hectares of forests and other ecosystems by 2030. In addition, Biden unveiled a plan that brings together various sectors of the U.S. government including the Departments of Energy, Agriculture, Transportation, Housing, and Urban and Domestic Development to reduce methane emissions.

But as he praised these achievements, Biden also hit two leaders who did not attend the COP26 meeting in person: Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I think it was a big mistake, honestly, for China, and that leads to China not showing up,” Biden said. “The rest of the world will look at China and say, ‘What added value are they offering?’ And they have lost the ability to influence people around the world and all the people here in the COP, in the same way I do. I would argue about Russia. ”

WATCH: Biden says US is back at the helm of climate change

This year’s summit is based on a legally binding agreement that 196 parties, including the US, Russia and China, signed six years ago in Paris. The international treaty forces those countries to undertake emission reductions aimed at limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Summit commitments

Other nations have made their commitments at this summit. Late Monday, India’s leader announced a timeline in 2070 for his country to reach zero carbon emissions. India is the third largest polluter in the world and critics of this announcement said 2070 is two decades too late. Climate experts have said the world should reach this deadline in the next 30 years.

In terms of deforestation, the signatories of the multilateral agreement included Russia and other nations with large forest land areas, such as Brazil, Indonesia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Canada and Colombia. Forests play a key role in the absorption of harmful carbon dioxide.

Biden also said he would work with Congress to allocate another $ 9 billion to preserve forests, though when he made the announcement he did not say how quickly this could happen and how.

As for methane, the Biden administration plan should bring the United States into line with the Global Methane Oath, in which the world’s largest emitters aim to reduce total methane emissions by 30% below 2020 levels by 2030.

“What we will do from now until 2030 will have a significant impact … if we are able to meet our long-term commitment,” Biden said. “And one of the most important things we can do in this crucial decade is to keep 1.5 degrees at a distance is to reduce our methane emissions as quickly as possible.”

Methane reduction benefits

Methane, the simplest hydrocarbon, is a gas that contributes directly to global warming. Produced during the production and transportation of coal, natural gas and oil. Livestock, landfills and agricultural practices also produce large amounts of gas.

“Reducing methane emissions is essential to keep global warming at 1.5 C,” said Helen Mountford, vice president for climate and economics at the World Resources Institute. “This promise from over 90 countries to reduce methane emissions by at least 30% over the next decade lays a solid floor in terms of the ambitions we need globally. Strong and rapid action to reduce methane emissions offers a range of benefits, from close confinement -Long-term heating and curbing air pollution to improve food safety and better public health. “

The plans follow Monday’s announcements of new U.S. climate commitments based on previous global agreements: the unveiling of the President’s $ 3 billion Emergency Plan for Adaptation and Sustainability to encourage awareness, funding and efforts. for climate adaptations, which are part of Biden ‘s broader climate funding. package. But it is uncertain whether the American leader can deliver on that promise, which still needs congressional approval.

Moreover, Biden advocated domestically focused legislation aimed at supporting US infrastructure while also reducing greenhouse gas pollution by over 1 gigaton by 2030.

That legislation has occupied the U.S. Congress for months, with members of the legislature negotiating fiercely all the time but ultimately failing to put the issue to a vote before Biden left for the summit last week.

The US has stalled on its climate commitments, with former President Donald Trump announcing in 2017 that he was withdrawing the US from the Paris Agreement. This came into force in November 2020, but Biden joined the deal on his first day in office.

Critics of the president note that some of his administration’s climate commitments are not as great as those promised by other developed countries.

China’s plan was criticized

On Monday, China’s leader announced his country’s plans to address climate change, a plan critics said had not made any new commitments to reduce emissions.

“Specific implementation plans for key areas such as energy, industry, construction and transport, and for key sectors such as coal, electricity, iron and steel and cement will be developed, along with support measures in terms of science and technology, carbon. sinking, fiscal and tax, and financial incentives, “said President Xi Jinping in a written speech at the climate summit on Monday, according to a copy posted by China’s Xinhua news agency.

Xi called on developed countries to “do more on their own” and to support developing countries in their climate efforts.

Voice of America correspondent Chris Hannas contributed to this report.