Britain to determine how finances can help achieve zero net targets





British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak arrives at the Broadcasting House to take part in an interview on the BBC ‘The Andrew Marr Show’ in London, Britain, 24 October 2021. REUTERS / Peter Nicholls

Transition plans for listed companies and asset managers

Britain will determine the transition path for finance in 2022

New Task Force to set the ‘gold standard’ for transition plans LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) – British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak will tell companies on Wednesday to outline plans by 2023 for a move to a low-carbon economy as part of steps to make Britain the center the first financial in the world with zero net. These plans should include objectives to mitigate climate risk, provisional goals from now until 2050 and measures to meet them, the finance ministry said ahead of a speech by Sunak at the UN COP26 climate conference in Glasgow. However, there will be no mandatory zero net commitments for firms or a ban on investing in carbon-intensive activities, the ministry said. Instead, investors will need to determine if the companies’ plans were appropriate or credible. “There will be new requirements for UK financial institutions and listed companies to publish net zero transition plans detailing how they will adapt and decarbonize as the UK moves towards a net zero economy by 2050,” he said. ministry. A new task force will provide a model for transition plans in an effort to avoid the ‘green wash’. Britain will also publish next year proposals outlining how the financial sector should move to net zero by 2050. Sunak welcomed a planned announcement by the Glasgow Financial Alliance to Net Zero that over $ 130 trillion in private equity, equivalent to 40% of the world’s financial assets, would now meet climate targets to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. said the ministry. . That would help “restore the entire global financial system to zero net,” Sunak said in an excerpt from his speech. The Alliance is a group of more than 160 financial firms headed by former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney. Britain will seek to address the funding hurdles facing developing countries with a range of new green initiatives, including 100 100m ($ 136m) to help developing countries get funding for climate plans, he added. ministry. Sunak expects the $ 100 billion climate financing target for the most vulnerable countries to be met by 2023, aided by a new funding mechanism to boost investments in clean energy such as solar and wind energy in countries in development. Britain will nurture returns on its investment in Climate Investment Funds, a project to help developing countries backed by lenders like the World Bank, into the new mechanism planned to issue billions of pounds of green bonds for energy projects. clean, the ministry said. Reporting by Huw Jones; Edited by Giles Elgood Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

