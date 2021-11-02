Another 8 airports will open for international flights on November 30th





The federal government took another step toward rebuilding the travel industry on Tuesday by announcing an expansion of the number of Canadian airports that will accept international flights. Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said eight more airports will start hosting international arrivals on November 30, bringing the total number of Canadian airports open to global passengers to 18. “Opening these airports for international travel is another step forward in rebuilding and reopening our travel system,” Alghabra said. “This move will ensure that passengers are able to access more regional airports for their international travel this winter, while continuing to support our government ‘s prudent approach to reopening our borders.” The minister explained that the expansion is possible because by November 30, federal rules requiring certification of vaccination to travel by plane will have been fully introduced. Additional airports that will be operational by the end of the month include: International St

John C. Munro Hamilton International

Waterloo International Region

Regina International

Saskatoon John G. Diefenbaker International

Kelowna International

Abbotsford International

Victoria International 10 airports already open for international travel These are in addition to the 10 airports that are already taking international flights: Halifax Stanfield International

Qubec City Jean Lesage International

Montral-Trudeau International

Ottawa / MacdonaldCartier International

Toronto Pearson International

Billy Bishop Toronto City Center

Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International

Edmonton International

Calgary International

Vancouver International Mandatory travel vaccine requirements Starting at 3 a.m. on October 30, all travelers to Canada aged 12 and over must be fully vaccinated before boarding planes, trains or cruise ships in this country. Even those travelers who are fully vaccinated must show evidence of a negative COVID-19 molecular test upon return to Canada, but Ottawa is facing pressure to drop that requirement. Canadians traveling abroad will need to follow the specific airline and country of entry rules, which may include testing. There is an exception that allows travelers who have started the vaccination process but have not yet completed it, to show evidence of a molecular test valid for COVID-19 until 29 November. As of November 30, those who have not been fully vaccinated will not be eligible to travel, except for limited exceptions. “Let me be very clear: If you are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of November, you will not be allowed to board a plane or train in Canada,” Alghabra said last week. The Canadian Airports Council welcomed the news, stressing the importance of regional airports to the international travel industry and the need to reopen more of them to international travelers. “They connect remote and northern communities with international centers and provide large amounts of specialized care, including emergency and medical services,” said Daniel-Robert Gooch, council president. “If there is anything, international flights should be accelerated in these communities, not further delayed.”

